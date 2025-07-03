Jail log: Thursday, July 3 Published 9:41 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Arrests

Failure to appear — Michael Douglas Bratton, 42, of the 1000 block of West Main Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Bratton Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest. Bratton was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Fugitive — Jami Diana Dahack, 42, of the 3100 block of Rogue River Highway, Gold Hill. Rogue River police arrested Dahack Tuesday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California. Dahack was lodged in jail without bail.

Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct — Josiah Paul Grove, 46, of the 2300 block of Ashland Street, Ashland. Ashland police arrested Grove Wednesday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct. Grove was lodged in jail without bail.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants, domestic abuse — Jordan Michael Trickey, 30, of the 1600 block of East Gregory Road, Central Point. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Trickey Wednesday on charges of fourth-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, strangulation-domestic abuse and harassment. Trickey was lodged in jail without bail.