Medford Mustangs erupt for 23 hits in Reno tournament opener Published 8:00 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Medford Mustangs (Kris Henry / Rogue Valley Times)

Willer sparks six-run second inning with three-run home run to help Medford pull away from Susanville

Medford didn’t waste time making its presence known Thursday night at the Reno Fourth of July Classic.

The Mustangs broke open their tournament opener with a six-run second inning — highlighted by a three-run home run by Kellen Willer — and kept the pressure on for a 17-2 romp over the Susanville Renegades.

Willer’s home run came on the heels of an RBI single by Jake Lewis and two-run single by Evan Rhoden, breaking a 1-all tie in the second inning and catapulting the Mustangs (21-3) to a six-inning triumph.

Medford erupted for 23 hits, getting multiple hits from eight players, and saw four pitchers sent to the mound limit Susanville to eight hits overall.

Willer finished 2-for-4 with one run scored and four RBIs, while Dominic Daffron was 4-for-5 with three runs scored, Rhoden went 2-for-2 with one run and three RBIs and Lewis finished 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI.

Also leading the hit parade was Freeman Rountree, who was 3-for-4 with two runs in the leadoff spot. Grady Sickler went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Jack Knips was 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI and Easton Douglas supplied two triples in going 3-for-5 with one run and one RBI.

Cade Pettersen also came off the bench to drive in two runs in a game where all but one starter had at least two hits.

Macen Baker received the pitching victory after allowing three hits and one unearned run to go with one walk and two strikeouts in two innings.

Tristan Mallari struck out four with two walks and two hits allowed in 1 ⅔ innings, with Lewis tossing 1 ⅓ scoreless innings with two strikeouts and two hits allowed. Keller Bloodworth allowed one hit with one strikeout in his lone inning.

The Mustangs are set to play a doubleheader Friday against the NBO Scorpions and Northwest Royals, then face off against the North Valleys Yard Goats and Yuba City Stripers Saturday before wrapping up tournament play Sunday in a matchup to be determined.

