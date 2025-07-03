Multi-vehicle collision closes key stretch of McAndrews Road in Medford Published 1:20 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

A multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of McAndrews Road and Poplar Avenue has caused street closures in Medford.

The incident involved a motorcyclist who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to a Facebook post by the Medford Police Department. Family notifications for those involved have been made, police said.

McAndrews Road continues to be closed between Biddle Road and Royal Avenue, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

“The Serious Traffic Accident Team (STAR) remains on scene, and we anticipate the road to be closed for an extended period of time,” the post said.