Rogue Valley Manor’s parent company could partner with SOU on senior housing Published 9:04 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Public presentations by potential partners planned for July 9 and 11 at SOU Recital Hall

The owners of Rogue Valley Manor in Medford are among two finalists to become an official partner to build and operate a senior living and educational facility on Southern Oregon University’s Ashland campus.

The 4.3-acre site previously was occupied by the Cascade Complex of residence halls, which was demolished this spring. SOU has invited the two finalist companies to campus to present their visions for a partnership.

The companies are Medford-based Pacific Retirement Services, whose propertieinclude the Rogue Valley Manor, and St. Louis-based McCormack Baron Salazar.

Pacific Retirement Services, will make its on-campus presentation from 9 to 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, July 9. McCormack Baron Salazar makes its presentation from 1:30 to 2:20 p.m. Friday, July 11. Both presentations will be in SOU’s Music Recital Hall, 450 S. Mountain Ave., Ashland.

Demolition of the former residence hall and repurposing the site as a contracted senior residence facility is part of the fourth plank of a four-plank realignment strategy laid out in the 2023 SOU Forward plan. The first three planks involve cost management, grant support and philanthropic support. The fourth plank calls on SOU to “Diversify revenue sources by pursuing entrepreneurial opportunities.”

Developers from around the country were invited in January to submit proposals for the project — an entrepreneurial opportunity to forge a synergy between the facility’s residents, traditional SOU students, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at SOU and the university. The project is intended to generate long-term revenue for SOU while supporting the university’s commitment to lifelong learning.

“SOU is excited to continue advancing this initiative to identify a partner company that aligns with our vision and values for this new space on campus,” SOU President Rick Bailey said in a news release. “This also serves as a testament to our commitment to changing the fiscal model of our university to keep it affordable and accessible for generations of students to come.”

The two companies will present their visions for a potential partnership during the second phase of the selection process.

Representatives of both companies will engage with university leaders, the wider campus and local community during their visits to Ashland. The companies were selected in phase one as part of a national “request for proposal” bid process.

Members of the SOU, Ashland and Rogue Valley communities are encouraged to attend each of the moderated sessions. The meetings will feature presentations from the vendors, followed by opportunities for Q and A.

Several proposals were submitted during the initial search and were narrowed to the two finalists in a review process that extended through the spring.

The university will make its final selection, then negotiate specifics for a public-private partnership to build and run the proposed SOU facility. If those negotiations fail to produce an agreement, the university will shift to the runner-up.

The university is not expected to take an ownership interest or operational role in the project, but will provide agreed-upon services and amenities for the facility and its residents, according to a news release.

Older adult communities are a rare but growing feature on university campuses across the nation, and the SOU facility would be the first in Oregon — capitalizing on southern Oregon’s reputation as a retirement mecca with a blend of educational, cultural and recreational opportunities.

The Cascade Complex, which was demolished this year to make space for the new facility, was built in phases during the early 1960s, and was completed in 1967, according to a SOU news release issued earlier this year.

Issues with the complex — including defunct HVAC and plumbing, leaky roofs, fire risks and other safety concerns — precluded updating or repurposing the complex as it neared the end of its expected 50-year life span.

The facility’s demolition eliminates ongoing upkeep costs for the university, and also removes an estimated $12 million in “deferred maintenance” projects that would have been necessary to rehabilitate the complex’s failing infrastructure. Two of the Cascade residence hall wings had been condemned.

Community members may submit questions in advance for on-campus presentations to ensure a robust discussion. SOU has established a designated website (sou.edu/older-adult-living-community-provider-partnership/) for those seeking additional information or wanting to submit questions.

Bailey has said in previous interviews with Ashland.news that the goal would be to complete the senior living facility in 2027.

Inquirie may also be directed to the university’s Office of the General Counsel at generalcounsel@sou.edu or 541-552-8055 for further inquiries.

Information from an SOU news release. Reach Ashland.news staff reporter Holly Dillemuth at hollyd@ashland.news. Ashland.news editor Bert Etling contributed to this report. This story first appeared at Ashland.news.