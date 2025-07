Wildfire north of Selma along Highway 199 to the Oregon Coast causing motorist delays Published 3:50 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

ODOT SW Oregon 3:39 p.m.: US-199, MP 16.39: Crews are responding to a wildfire along U.S. 199 at Hayes Hill, 4 miles north of Selma. Use caution if traveling in the area. Expect delays and lane closures. Watch for fire personnel and vehicles. TripCheck.com for updates. More Info