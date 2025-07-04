LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for RV Times’ coverage of Medford Pride Published 6:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

THANK YOU RV Times for your news coverage prior to the Medford Pride festival, and thank you for your photos and coverage of the festival.

Because of your article, beforehand, writing about how location choice at Rogue X was made to be friendly to all folks, I realized I could take my elderly spouse with a walker.

Everyone at Medford Pride was so helpful. It was hot, and as soon as I got my spouse out of the car with the walker to prevent falls, volunteers were right there and escorted us in without having to wait out in a long line in the hot sun.

Everyone inside Rogue X was attentive. Whenever I stepped away from my spouse to further explore booths, visit etc., volunteers were right there checking on my spouse. There are not many places my spouse feels safe and secure but he did at Medford Pride. Huge applause to everyone at Medford Pride held indoors at Rogue X. THANK YOU volunteers, staff and all. You display and live acceptance, kindness, joy and love.

Days later a treat to open RV Times, for both of us to relive the very pleasant, safe and heartwarming experience with your photos.

Gratitude to RV Times and Medford Pride.

Elizabeth Hayes with Larry Slessler / RV Times subscribers