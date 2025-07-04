DEVELOPING: Medford police report officer-involved shooting at Hawthorne Park Published 10:23 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Medford police say a person is in the hospital after police opened fire on a suspect Friday morning at Hawthorne Park.

“We’re responding to an officer-involved shooting at Hawthorne Park,” a Medford Police Department Facebook post said at 9 a.m.. “The involved officers are uninjured, and the suspect has been transported to the hospital.”

“There is a significant law enforcement presence in the area. Please avoid the park while officers continue their work on scene,” the post said. “We will provide more information as it becomes available.”