Magallanes’ fantastic four sweep top spots in Firecracker Futurity Published 9:41 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Leading summer meet jockey Jaime Lopez, shown last year, continued a strong run Friday after guiding Jess F Y I to victory in the Firecracker Futurity at Grants Pass Downs. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Jaime Lopez, shown last year, entered Friday as the leading jockey with 12 wins, five runner-ups and 11 third-place showings in 43 starts this summer. Lopez has enjoyed a 28% winning percentage to go with $62,912 in purse earnings. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)

Leading summer meet jockey Jaime Lopez rides Jess F Y I to victory in marquee race at Grants Pass Downs

Grants Pass Downs trainer Hector Magallanes never experienced a moment of concern during Friday’s Firecracker Futurity at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.

The only debate was which of his four horses would take first in the 300-yard featured event on the next-to-last day of racing in this year’s summer meet.

Turns out, even that wasn’t much of an issue for Magallanes as leading qualifier Jess F Y I showed its merit by breaking well and using a steady push to win the race in 15.345 seconds with jockey Jaime Lopez aboard.

The seven-horse field, made so by three late scratches from the Firecracker Futurity Trials qualifiers on Day 2 of the meet, was dominated by those under the guidance of Magallanes. The top four finishers were from his camp, with Ccr Sweetnseperate and jockey Jake Samuels placing second in 15.545 seconds, Apolliticalcollusion coming in third (15.556, Cesar Romero) and Stel Time finishing fourth (15.582, Jose Guerrero).

All four Magallanes horses were the only ones to come in under 15.6 seconds.

Lopez entered the meet as the leading jockey with 12 wins, five runner-ups and 11 third-place showings in 43 starts this summer. Lopez has enjoyed a 28% winning percentage to go with finishing in the money 65% of the time, earning $62,912 in purses prior to Friday’s marquee Futurity race.

Magallanes also earned a slight lead over Teri Beckner as the top trainer entering the final weekend of action, with nine wins in 28 starts to go with five horses in second place and four more in third for a winning percentage of 32% and purse total of $42,408.

Beckner’s horses have been in the money an impressive 80% of the time, with five wins, five seconds and 10 thirds in 25 starts for a total purse amount of $34,873.

Friday’s quarter horse Firecracker Futurity featured an $84,000 total purse, including $26,000 from the Oregon Quarter Horse Racing Association. Jess F Y I received 40% of the purse with the victory ($33,600).

Friday’s on-track attendance for the eight-race card was 4,030, with a handle of $52,518.

The eight-day summer race meet concludes with racing Saturday for Fan Appreciation Day, when there will be drawings for free gift bags after every race. Post time is 1 p.m.

Reach sports editor Kris Henry at kris.henry@rv-times.com or 458-488-2035