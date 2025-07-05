Medford Mustangs run roughshod in Reno with 3 more routs Published 11:55 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

The Medford Mustangs have combined for an eye-popping 52 runs and 43 hits over its last three wins Friday and Saturday at the Reno Fourth of July Classic. (Kris Henry / Rogue Valley Times)

Mustangs combine for eye-popping 52 runs and 43 hits in latest trio of games at Nevada baseball tourney

Crooked numbers on the scoreboard remained a feature of the Medford Mustangs’ road venture to the Reno Fourth of July Classic, with Medford combining for 42 runs on 33 hits to sweep a pair of games against the NBO Scorpions and Northwest Royals Friday in Reno, Nevada.

The Mustangs kept rolling Saturday morning, belting out 10 hits and getting a two-hit shutout effort over five innings from starting pitcher Tristan Mallari for a 10-0, six-inning win over the North Valleys Yard Goats.

Medford opened the tournament Thursday with a 17-2 romp over the Susanville Renegades.

The American Legion AAA Mustangs (24-3) used 10 extra-base hits — from nine different sources — to earn a 26-0, five-inning win over the NBO Scorpions and raise just about every player’s batting average during the 22-hit outburst.

Sean McFall hit a two-run home run and also singled during a 12-run first inning surge, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Macen Baker later came in to receive a rare summer at-bat and made the most of it with a three-run home run in the fourth inning.

Cade Pettersen also went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, while Brady Patterson was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs and Ashland’s Jackson Rosenthal and Keller Bloodworth each went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs.

Mallari was 2-for-2 with three runs and one RBI, and Easton Curtis also scored three times for the Mustangs. Easton Douglas, Freeman Rountree and Keegan Painter each supplied two RBIs in support of a complete-game pitching effort by Grady Sickler, who allowed three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five scoreless innings.

Against the Northwest Royals, Medford erased a 1-0 deficit with six runs in the bottom of the second inning and then erased all doubt an inning later with a 10-run display that set the stage for a 16-5 triumph in five innings.

Bloodworth, Pettersen and Painter each had two-run singles in the third inning, while Rosenthal, Mallari and Douglas also plated a run for the Mustangs.

Rountree highlighted the six-run spark in the second inning with a two-run single.

Painter and Bloodworth each finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs, with Painter scoring twice and Bloodworth crossing the plate once.

Mallari was a perfect 2-for-2 with two runs and one RBI, while Rosenthal and Rountree each scored twice and drove in two runs.

Jake Lewis earned the pitching victory after giving up four runs — three earned — and five hits in four innings. Lewis struck out five against only one walk. Evan Rhoden came on in relief with two strikeouts and two hits allowed in the fifth inning.

Against the Yard Goats, Mallari struck out three with two hits and no walks allowed in five scoreless frames. McFall came on in relief with a perfect final inning.

Patterson led the offensive barrage by driving in three runs , while Curtis went 2-for-2 with one run and two RBIs and Kellen Willer was 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Bloodworth also provided two hits and one RBI, and Painter and McFall each scored twice.

The Mustangs were set to finish tournament round-robin play later Saturday against the Yuba City Stripers before a final game to be determined Sunday.

