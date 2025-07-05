Medford Rogues supply fireworks on top of fireworks to edge Fresno Published 11:07 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

Medford Rogues shortstop Ryan Severns had a double and one RBI during Friday's 4-3 win over the Fresno A's at Harry & David Field. (Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times)

Medford scores 11th comeback win this summer by scoring all of its runs during final 3 innings at the plate

Building toward an extravagant post-game fireworks display, the Medford Rogues stirred things up in true Fourth of July fashion Friday night with yet another comeback victory this season at Harry & David Field.

Medford saved all of its scoring for when the sun was going down, tallying four runs during its final three innings at the plate to rally past the Fresno A’s for a 4-3 victory and an 11th comeback win in the collegiate wood-bat summer slate.

The win came on the heels of a tough loss to the CCL Showcase when the Rogues (24-9, 4-2 PEL) fell behind 6-3 through five innings and saw their six-game winning streak come to a halt with a 6-5 setback in the series finale Thursday.

Medford’s pitchers did well to slow the A’s, with starter Herman Luna giving up seven hits and two runs with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Ryan Edwards followed with three steady innings where he gave up one hit and one run with four strikeouts and one walk. Suddenly given a lead to work with after the Rogues went up 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth, Kaden Melzer nailed down the victory in the ninth by allowing only one hit with one strikeout to keep Fresno at bay.

The final two games of the three-game nonconference set will be Saturday and Sunday nights, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. at Harry & David Field.

Medford finally cracked the scoreboard against Fresno in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday night, with Christopher Ortiz reaching on a two-out error and immediately brought home on an RBI double by Troy Osborne.

In the seventh, the Rogues received a little more help after Jordan Marian was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and moved to third on a double by Samuel Rivas. After Mason Pirello drew a walk to load the bases, Ryan Severns brought home a run on a fielder’s choice. Rivas then scored after an error on a flyout to right field by Johnny Alley to tie the game at 3-all.

In the eighth, Ortiz supplied a leadoff single but was erased on a fielder’s choice by Osborne. A two-base error on a grounder by Kyle Norton put runners on second and third base and, after Marian was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Osborne scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Reach sports editor Kris Henry at kris.henry@rv-times.com or 458-488-2035