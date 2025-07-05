Rep. Bentz offers statement on megabill passage, praises Speaker Johnson, Trump Published 8:19 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, who represents Jackson and Josephine counties in Congress, says passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” by the House on Thursday will help Americans in many ways.

Posting to X at 2:01 p.m. Friday on the Fourth of July, Bentz, Oregon’s lone Republican representative in Congress, said:

“Yesterday, I voted YES on the Big Beautiful Bill. I voted YES because I believe that the laws and policies contained in this bill, among many things in the bill, will protect America’s credit, drive the economy to new heights, and begin the long and difficult road toward reducing dependence on government. This bill would never have passed but for Speaker Johnson and President Trump’s outstanding efforts to bring our Republican caucus together. They deserve serious credit for their irreplaceable and essential efforts.”

The bill includes trillions in tax cuts and also cuts to Medicaid for able-bodied Americans. It has been met with deep criticism from Oregon Democrats and nurses.

Bentz’s sprawling 2nd District includes almost all of Eastern Oregon plus parts of Southern Oregon.

Alexia Spentzas, Bentz’s Washington, D.C., press spokesperson, offered a link to the X post but did not provide any further statement to the Rogue Valley Times early Saturday.

