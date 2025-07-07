Jail log: Monday, July 7 Published 10:04 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Arrests

Fugitive, failure to appear — Shaylene Renee Bain, 27, of the 300 block of Joseph Street, Central Point. Central Point police arrested Bain Thursday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California as well as warrants for failure to appear on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bain was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Failure to appear — Guillermo Ishtar Guitron, 33, of the 7900 block of Division Road, White City. Medford police arrested Guitron Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run-property damage, attempting to elude police by vehicle, reckless endangering, mail theft, second-degree forgery, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, second-degree theft, negotiating a bad check, first-degree forgery, identity theft and criminal possession of a forgery device. Guitron was lodged in jail without bail.

Domestic abuse — Moises Villa-Rodriguez, 36, no known address. Medford police arrested Villa-Rodriguez Thursday on charges of strangulation-domestic abuse, fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse and menacing-domestic abuse. Villa-Rodriguez was lodged in jail without bail.

Fugitive, aggravated theft — Alisha Rose Clement, 37, no known address. Medford police arrested Clement Thursday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California and a probation violation for first-degree aggravated theft as well as warrants for failure to appear on charges of identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and third-degree theft. Clement was lodged in jail without bail.

Robbery, criminal trespass — Casey Roger Spiering, 53, no known address. Phoenix police arrested Spiering Friday on charges of second-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief. Spiering was lodged in jail without bail.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving — Luis Ruiz-Perez, 27, of the 2700 block of Ross Lane, Medford. Medford police arrested Ruiz-Perez Saturday on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of cocaine, reckless driving, hit and run-property damage, harassment and attempted aggravated assault. Ruiz-Perez was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Disorderly conduct, third-degree escape — Chaz Jordan Williams, 23, no known address. Ashland police arrested Williams Saturday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree escape and interfering with a peace officer. Williams was lodged in jail without bail.

Felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence — Travis Ray Lyons, 34, of the 1900 block of Homeview Drive, Medford. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lyons Saturday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, giving false information to a peace officer, interfering with a peace officer and third-degree escape. Lyons was lodged in jail without bail.