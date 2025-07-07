Medford therapist loses license after investigation into claims of inappropriate relationships with clients Published 4:13 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more A rear entrance marks the former location of Medford therapist Jeffrey A. Williamson at a building alongside Royal Avenue in Medford. Buffy Pollock/ Rogue Valley Times 2/3 Swipe or click to see more The business sign for Medford counselor Jeffrey A. Williamson, whose license was revoked June 6, remains outside his former Royal Avenue location in Medford. Buffy Pollock/ Rogue Valley Times 3/3 Swipe or click to see more The business sign for Medford counselor Jeffrey A. Williamson, whose license was revoked June 6, remains outside his former Royal Avenue location in Medford. Buffy Pollock/ Rogue Valley Times

Jeffrey Adam Williamson, 56, also is accused of behaving with clients in ways that his alleged victims reported were ‘controlling, manipulative and cult-like,’ investigation concludes

The license of a Medford therapist has been permanently revoked by Oregon officials after an investigation found the 56-year-old broke state licensing laws by having inappropriate relationships with clients.

Jeffrey Adam Williamson was notified in February that he was under investigation by the Oregon Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and Therapists. Documents obtained by the Rogue Valley Times that summarize the investigation by the agency, which permanently revoked Williamson’s license June 6, report at least four victims dating back to 2013, the year after he was first licensed in 2012 to provide counseling services in Oregon.

The investigation concluded that Williamson was “grossly negligent” in several instances, which included having sexual relationships with clients, creating social groups outside his counselor-patient relationships and behaving with clients in ways that his victims reported were “controlling, manipulative and cultlike.”

A former client, identified in the investigation as Client A, was treated by Williamson from 2013-15, with Williamson reportedly telling the client in late 2013 that “he loved her and prompted her to tell him that she loved him.”

During therapy, investigators said Williamson encouraged the woman to “act out her anger at others” on him, including how she would “kill him” and then what she would do to “bring him back to life,” such as kissing him or touching him, purportedly for therapeutic purposes.

Williamson reportedly told the client he had a vision from God, in which he could see her naked body through a sheer dress, and that she was his “Eve.” Williamson began a sexual relationship with that woman in 2015, the investigation found, “either shortly before the end of counseling services, or immediately after he stopped billing her insurance for counseling services.”

For a former client identified as Client B, Williams provided a mixture of personal and marital counseling from 2017 to early 2025 and had a sexual relationship with the client from 2020-25, according to the investigation. Williamson allegedly initiated the sexual relationship during counseling sessions with physical contact, suggestions that the client should “experience her emotions topless (purportedly for therapeutic purposes), and statements that suggested he was her soulmate and that they were married in heaven.”

Williamson provided counseling services to Client C from early 2020 until 2025, at one point providing counseling to the client’s husband, identified as Client D. Williamson routinely socialized with the couple and later socialized with Clients B, C, and D and engaged — during meetings in his home — in a manner that victims reported as “controlling, manipulative and cultlike,” investigators wrote.

In one instance, Williamson manipulated Clients B and C “to engage in sexual contact,” documents show.

Williamson “regularly created conflict between clients C and D” and disclosed confidences about other clients to them and reportedly used “religious references, arguments and authorities familiar to” Clients B, C and D to reinforce his authority over them, the investigation found.

When Clients B, C and D, who reported they were traumatized by their experiences with Williamson, began to confront him about his conduct, investigators said Williamson “expressed rage, claimed they were lying about their experiences, and insisted that each of them submit to a private intervention session conducted by him.”

Williamson also allegedly manipulated Client D into “believing that supporting Williamson’s financial well-being was an appropriate role for a client” and “took substantial steps to control the use of Client D’s business to benefit” his own.

Between the investigation and license revocation — February to June — Williamson was deemed “grossly negligent” in the practice of professional counseling when he engaged in sexual relationships with Clients A and B and when he created a private group of Clients B, C and D “without considering the risks to each client;” and that he manipulated and exploited Clients B, C and D.

The report lists numerous other violations, including Williamson’s exploitation of others, failing to respect confidentiality, exploiting vulnerabilities of clients and failing to keep required records.

Williamson, according to the final order, consulted with an attorney and conceded to the final ruling by state officials.

Todd Younkin, executive director of the Oregon Mental Health Regulatory Agency, which oversees the Oregon Board of Licensed Professional Counselors and Therapists, confirmed Williamson had been ordered to pay a civil penalty of $15,000 and to pay costs of the disciplinary process up to $100,000.

Younkin declined to discuss the investigation but said license revocations are “not a frequent punishment handed out by the board.”

Prior to being licensed in Oregon, Williamson was listed at multiple addresses in Texas and resided in at least three other states. Calls by the Times to the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council were not returned. According to state licensing records, Williams was first licensed in Texas in July 2000, with his license set to expire Feb. 28, 2026, but it is currently listed as inactive.

Williamson, who did not return multiple calls from the Times seeking comment, was previously listed as a provider for Wellspring Counselor Center of Southern Oregon. Messages left by the Times with Wellspring have not been returned.

Another business entity affiliated with Williamson, Northwest Pain Management, is listed under Williamson’s former address, 897 Royal Ave. in Medford, and phone number, although a recent visit to the site found neither business in operation, although Williamson’s sign remains posted.

According to Jackson County property records, Williamson’s wife, Sylvia Williamson, filed for divorce in mid-March, citing “irreconcilable differences” as cause for the “irremediable breakdown” of the marriage between the couple, who married in Texas in 1994.

Williamson’s home on Coachman Drive in Jacksonville, where he is reported to have socialized with clients in a “cult-like way,” was listed for sale for $715,000 in April with four price reductions since being listed.

Copies of the documents finalized by the Mental Health Regulatory Agency can be found on the agency website.

Reach reporter Buffy Pollock at 458-488-2029 or buffy.pollock@rv-times.com. Follow her on Twitter @orwritergal.