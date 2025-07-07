Region’s 911 system restored after thunderstorms rake Rogue Valley Published 11:25 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Update 10:42 p.m.: 911 service through ECSO has been fully restored, officials said late Monday night.

See previous coverage below

Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon (ECSO 911) confirmed an ongoing systemwide outage for the region’s 911 center at 10:30 p.m. Monday following more than an hour of thunderstorms that caused dozens of fire starts and downed power lines around the region.

ECSO officials said the outage occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Monday and that the center’s backup system was being activated with 911 calls still being received — through ECSO administrative and backup lines — and rerouted to other centers, including Josephine County and Northern 911.

In the release sent by ECSO officials, ECSO Director Tim Doney reported that the cause of the outage was under investigation and that ECSO staff were on site addressing the outage and that abandoned or dropped calls were being tracked and returned whenever possible.

Jackson County Emergency Management officials reported just before 10 p.m. that they were monitoring the 911 outage and advised anyone with an emergency to call or text 911.

If calls or texts are not responded to, county and emergency response officials advise going to nearest manned police or fire station for assistance.

For emergency updates, check the emergency management Facebook page, www.facebook.com/jacksoncountyoregonem, or visit the ECSO 911 Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ECSO911, for updates on the outage.

Fire starts and updates to existing fires can be monitored via the Watch Duty app or via the app’s website, https://app.watchduty.org