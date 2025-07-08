Hwy. 238 closed by damage, 911 system back online as more thunderstorms in forecast Published 11:50 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Lightning strikes between Central Point and Medford during Monday night thunderstorms. National Weather Service officials say scattered thunderstorms are projects for the region on Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy photo / Kaylene Whitworth) 2/3 Swipe or click to see more At least a two-day closure of Highway 238 is expected due to a downed power line over Highway 238 west of Medford. (Courtesy photo) 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Additional scattered thunderstorms are headed for the region on Tuesday according to National Weather Service officials in Medford. (Courtesy photo / NWS Medford)

Thunderstorms pounded the Rogue Valley Monday night, causing storm damage and knocking out the region’s 911 emergency dispatch system that had to resort to a backup. More storms could be on the way Tuesday afternoon.

Highway 238 closure

First responders and utility crews worked Tuesday to assess damage from the thunderstorms, with at least one major arterial road facing a two-day closure and more storms potentially hitting the region.

Highway 238 west of Medford from West Main Street to Ross Lane will be closed for at least two days due to downed power lines, according to a news release from the Jackson County Roads Department.

Motorists are advised to follow detour signs and watch for workers in the area. Use TripCheck.com for closure updates.

Scattered thunderstorms expected Tuesday

National Weather Service officials say the region encompassing Siskiyou, Modoc and Southern Oregon counties received more than 1,300 lightning strikes during the Monday night storm, with a majority of lightning strikes occurring in Jackson County.

Wind gusts reached 25-45 mph in the Medford area during the storm and contributed to downed trees and spreading spot fires, reported mostly in grass fields.

NWS officials in Medford said a system of isolated thunderstorms is projected to impact the region by Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s storm system is expected to more heavily impact Klamath and Lake counties, but thunderstorms could reach west into the Rogue Valley as well, according to forecasters.

The main threats with thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening will be cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty outflow winds and small hail. For ongoing updates, visit the NWS Medford website or via Facebook.

911 systems back online

The Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon (ECSO 911) system grappled with a system-wide phone line outage Monday night during the stormy weather that began between 8 and 9 p.m. and lasted until nearly 10:30 p.m., with calls being received on the ECSO business line and rerouted to 911 centers in surrounding regions.

No additional updates were available regarding the cause of the 911 outage by Tuesday morning, but the system was back online as of late Monday night. ECSO officials said they were investigating the cause of the outage.

Reach reporter Buffy Pollock at 458-488-2029 or buffy.pollock@rv-times.com. Follow her on Twitter @orwritergal.