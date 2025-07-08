Investigation continues into officer-involved Hawthorne Park shooting; suspect ID’d Published 4:02 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Fifty-five-year-old transient Salvador Alex Sanchez was shot by a Medford police officer after wielding a large, fixed-bladed knife, being uncooperative and advancing at the officer at 8 a.m. July 4 in Hawthorne Park, authorities said Tuesday.

Sanchez was quickly provided aid and transported to a local hospital where he remains in custody in the intensive care unit in stable condition, according to a news release Tuesday.

Jackson County Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the officer-involved shooting, and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police detectives arrived on scene shortly after the incident as part of the investigation, the release said.

The sheriff’s office has taken the lead on the investigation, which is standard protocol for officer-involved shooting investigations, authorities said.

The officer encountered Sanchez July 4 at Hawthorne Park along the Bear Creek Greenway, and he had a felony warrant for two counts of unlawful use of a weapon for an incident earlier this year, according to the release.

The officer called for backup when Sanchez became uncooperative and armed himself with the knife, authorities said. Sanchez ignored multiple requests to drop the knife and advanced at the officer, the release said.

The officer fired their handgun, striking Sanchez, and officers provided aid to him before a Mercy Flights ambulance arrived in less than five minutes and transported him to the hospital, according to the release.

On Monday, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Sanchez for attempted first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and attempted second-degree escape.

A Jackson County Grand Jury is scheduled to convene to consider the charges and to decide whether the use of deadly force against Sanchez was justified under Oregon law.

The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, following standard protocol, and pending the grand jury determination.