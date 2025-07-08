Get ready for the annual Jackson County Fair, complete with new kids’ zone Published 11:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Kids squeal in glee as a roller coaster zips along its tracks at the Jackson County Fair. (Photo by Shelby A. Snow) The Jackson County Fair's Junior Livestock Auction is one of the biggest ones on the West Coast. (Rogue Valley Times file photo) Hadley Bettencourt, left, Hannah Campbell, Emma Campbell and Eliza Plankenhorn enjoy cotton candy during the 2024 Jackson County Fair. (Rogue Valley Times file photo) The Jackson County Fair has been a staple of Southern Oregon summers for more than 150 years. The event features concerts, rides, games, concerts and more. (Shelby A. Snow photo)

Whether it’s high-flying carnival rides, the concerts with notable names or the delicious fried food at the Jackson County Fair, the annual get-together offers old-fashioned fun for families and visitors of all ages.

The fair has been around for more than 150 years in the Rogue Valley and is held at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.

“I hope people have a great time; it should be really fun,” said Rob Holmbeck, general manager of The Expo.

The Jackson County Fair will run from 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, July 15-17; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 18-19; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 20.

Outside of the rides, food, livestock and other attractions, a big part of the fair each year is the concert lineup at Bi-Mart Amphitheater.

This year’s concerts include The Outlaw Mariachi on Tuesday, July 15; Jo Dee Messina, Wednesday, July 16; Kansas, Thursday, July 17; Skillet, Friday, July 18; and “Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience” on Saturday, July 19.

For more information about the concerts, including start times and ticket prices, visit attheexpo.com/fair/headline-entertainment.

Admission tickets to the fair range from $12 for pre-sale general admission to $90 for unlimited rides and admission for the full weekend. Admission is free for kids 12 years old and under and free for all on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at tickets.attheexpo.com/tickets or at the admission booth.

Parking is $10 per car Wednesday through Saturday; free parking is available on Tuesday and Sunday.

Also among the entertainment for the fair will be the Jackson County Fair Big Talent Contest, set from 4 to 7 p.m. each day. The winner of the talent show will receive $1,000. Those interested in showcasing their skills may apply at eventeny.com/events/vendor/?id=30318.

A new addition to this year’s fair will be the kids’ section, offering entertainment geared toward the little ones.

“We’ll have a designated kids’ area with kids’ activities and carnival stuff going on,” Holmbeck said. “Wildlife Wendy will be a lot of fun and will bring lots of birds and have very interactive presentations.”

“We’re creating it ourselves and are trying something new … there will be some water features the kids can lay in,” he added.

The fair will have a wide range of rides, from relaxed rides for all ages to rides that will get the adrenaline pumping.

“We’ll have the Paul Maurer Carnival this year, and they’re bringing all the rides they own including the ‘Freak Out,’ which is a huge pendulum swinging ride and it’s quite impressive,” Holmbeck said.

The livestock of the local rural community will be showcased and judged as 4-H and Future Farmers of America exhibit animals such as poultry, rabbits, lambs and cattle.

There will be close to 300 pigs, 127 steers and many other livestock animals to see up close.

A swine auction will be held at 7 p.m. July 16, and a steer and poultry auction will be given at 7 p.m. July 19.

“The Junior Livestock Auction is one of the biggest ones of the West Coast,” Holmbeck said.

The fair was a resounding success for organizers in 2024, with fair gate admission increasing by 12.2% compared to 2023 and bringing in more than $1.1 million.

This year, organizers anticipate a total of 75,000 to 80,000 attendees at the fair over the six days it will be open.

“I project we’ll stay about the same (attendance-wise), but I think the patrons will have an even better experience this year with a lot more to do and see,” Holmbeck said. “If we go higher, of course I’ll be happy.”

For more general information about the Jackson County Fair and The Expo, visit attheexpo.com.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.