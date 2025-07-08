Jail log: Tuesday, July 8 Published 11:36 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Arrests

Disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon — William George John Barnes, 36, no known address. Ashland police arrested Barnes Monday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, menacing and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Barnes was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful possession of methamphetamine — Daniel Martin Cruzrojas, 35, of the 1100 block of Fourth Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Cruzrojas Sunday on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Cruzrojas was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Failure to report as a sex offender — Marisa Amber Graves, 38, no known address. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Graves Monday on a charge of failure to report as a sex offender. Graves was lodged in jail and released on her own recognizance.

Fugitive, parole violation — August Dawn Mansfield, 38, of the 600 block of Midway Road, Medford. Medford police arrested Mansfield Monday on a warrant as a fugitive wanted in California as well as a parole violation for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Mansfield was lodged in jail without bail.