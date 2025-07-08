UPDATE: Evacuation orders issued for fire south of Ashland; state fire marshal, ODF send resources Published 4:15 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Editor’s note: To find your evacuation zone and for critical updates, go to protect.genasys.com/search?z=14&latlon=42.323011%2C-122.87.

Update 6:36 p.m.: The Oregon Department of Forestry has deployed Incident Management Team 3 (IMT 3) to the ODF Southwest Oregon District to assist district personnel following Monday night’s lightning, a news release Tuesday evening said.

“Over the last 24 hours, the ODF Southwest Oregon District has confirmed over 72 known fires across Jackson and Josephine counties and been actively engaged across the board, straining all resources in the district. ODF IMT 3 will support the district by relieving the local resources and allowing them to focus on suppressing smaller fires and initial attack on new fires.

“Our firefighters have been working around the clock to keep these fires as small as we can, but resources are becoming limited, especially with other incidents across Oregon and the country competing for the same emergency response professionals,” ODF Southwest Oregon District Forester Dan Quinones said. “Bringing in ODF IMT 3 will allow us to regain our strength locally, handing some of these fires off to firefighters who hold the same drive to take them off the map as quickly as possible. Protecting our communities and putting out fires remain our top priorities.”

The release said ODF resources continue to work with federal partners at the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest and Bureau of Land Management (BLM), as well as local and county structural fire departments. “This teamwork is a direct reflection of the complete and coordinated fire response system in Southern Oregon,” officials said.

The team will in brief at 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 9, and take command of the complex at 6 p.m., according to the release.

High fire danger is currently in effect on ODF-protected land in Jackson and Josephine counties. As firefighters work to extinguish these natural fire starts, help prevent new human-caused fires from sparking by following all regulations currently in place: https://swofire.com/ public-fire-restrictions/.

Update 3:54 p.m.: The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing two structural task forces from Benton and Lane counties to the Rogue Valley through Immediate Response, a Tuesday afternoon news release said.

“The agency is surging capacity as local structural and wildland firefighters have been busy responding to wildfires on Tuesday. The request for additional aid was made by the Rogue Valley Fire Defense Board Chief.

“Much of Oregon is being challenged by recent heat, Red Flag Warnings, and more lightning in the forecast,” Chief Deputy Travis Medema said. “The local fire agencies in Southern Oregon are stretched, and we are using the power of the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to bring in extra help.

“The Oregon State Fire Marshal is continuing to monitor the situation and adjust aid as needed. Immediate Response allows the agency to send resources without having the Emergency Conflagration Act invoked. The goal of this response tool is to surge resources to keep fires small and away from communities, preventing costly wildfires,” the release said.

“With the forecast calling for more lightning and hot temperatures in the extended forecast, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is asking all Oregonians to do their part in preventing human-caused wildfires.”

Update: 3:52 p.m.: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “Level 1- BE READY TO EVACUATE” order for Zone JAC-543 south of Ashland as a fire burns on Neil Creek Road west of Interstate 5.

Update 3:30 p.m.: “The Neil Creek Road Fire west of I-5 and south of Ashland is estimated to be 25 acres at this time,” according to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District.

“Two retardant drops recently made are helping to slow the fire’s progress as ground crews continue to engage in an aggressive initial attack. Type 1 helicopters are conducting water tank drops strategically over the fire to slow progress as well.

“While this fire isn’t impacting traffic on I-5, it is near the road. Please use caution when driving in the area. ODOT is on scene to provide assistance to fire crews if needed,” a post said.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a “Level 2 – BE SET TO EVACUATE” order for several zones south of Ashland as a fire burns on Neil Creek Road west of Interstate 5.

The affected zones are JAC-558, JAC-536 and JAC-542. For more information on the evacuation notice, visit protect.genasys.com/search?z=14&latlon=42.323011%2C-122.87674.

The fire is listed at 3 acres on the Watch Duty app.

A post from the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District Facebook page said: “We’re on scene of a fire with numerous spot fires near the 1000 block of Neil Creek Road, south of Ashland and west of Interstate 5.