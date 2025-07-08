UPDATE: ODF tracks fires after Monday night storm; largest is near Lost Creek Lake Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Editor’s note: This article is updated with a new evacuation order for Neil Creek Road in Ashland.

Largest fire north of Lake Creek at 50 acres; Pompadour Fire near Ashland 100% lined

Firefighters with the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District have been responding to 22 confirmed fires overnight, with seven already mopped up after Monday evening thunderstorms rolled through Southern Oregon, according to a morning update from the department.

Of the 17 remaining fires, there are three major fires estimated at 50 acres, 38 acres and between 3 and 5 acres.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department issued a “Level 1 – BE READY” evacuation order for Zone JAC-542 for a fire burning on Neil Creek Road south of Ashland. The fire was listed at 0.25 acres on the Watch Duty fire app.

“Reconnaissance flights will be one of our biggest assets today, as well as our detection center,” said Natalie Weber, spokesperson for the ODF. “With so many lightning strikes and reports of fire overnight, our focus today is to clarify reports, confirm the fires we have across the district and attack them as aggressively as possible.”

The Heppsie Mountain Fire off Highway 140 and north of Lake Creek is estimated to be at 50 acres and is on steep terrain with numerous hazard trees which were falling as firefighters worked to counter the blaze overnight. Resources being used for the Heppsie Mountain Fire include four 20-person crews, five bulldozers, three sets of tree fallers, two water tenders and one engine. Two large air tankers, two helicopters and an air attack plane have also been ordered.

The Poole Hill Fire, south of the Heppsie Mountain Fire and across South Fork Little Butte Creek Road, is estimated to be at 3 to 5 acres with firefighters actively engaged with the blaze.

Considering its proximity to the Heppsie Mountain Fire, Jackson County Emergency Management issued a “Level 1 – BE READY” evacuation notice for the 11000 block of South Fork Little Butte Creek Road Monday night, and it remains in place. The sheriff’s office issued a new “Level 1 – BE READY” evacuation order at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday for Zone JAC-325B on Heppsie Mountain Road south of Highway 140.

For more information on the evacuation notice, visit protect.genasys.com/search?z=14&latlon=42.323011%2C-122.87674.

The third fire, the Pompadour Fire, is located in the hills east of Ashland, off East Nevada Street and Pomadour Drive. Firefighters were able to 100% line the blaze and stop its growth at 38 acres with mop-up operations, which began overnight, at 10% completion.

Today, four 20-person crews, two bulldozers and one engine are assigned to the fire with a total of 86 personnel and aircraft being ordered as needed.

Remaining fires range between one-tenth of an acre to 6 acres, with two reconnaissance flights launched at 8 a.m. Tuesday covering all strike areas across the region and providing updated fire information.

On Monday night, a strike team of five engines from ODF arrived and were dispatched, and another five-engine strike team from the ODF Northwest Oregon area is mobilizing to the region.

In total, 266 personnel are assigned to fires for the day shift and more resources will be ordered or assigned for the night shift.

ODF continues to work with the U.S. Forest Service-Rogue River National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management to respond to the fires, along with local and county fire departments.

High fire danger is currently in effect on ODF-protected land in Jackson County and Josephine County.

The regulations currently in place can be found on the Oregon Department of Forestry regional website. For general information regarding the wildfires, visit the Jackson County Emergency Management website.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.