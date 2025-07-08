OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: ‘Wildlife wisdom,’ recycling, pollinators and more Published 10:27 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Jackson County Parks and the Rogue River Watershed Council are presenting a series of free interpretive events called “Wildlife Wisdom” every Saturday through Aug. 16 at area parks.

The first presentation, on aquatic bugs, is set for 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Cantrall Buckley County Park, Area D, 154 Cantrall Road, Jacksonville. Thereafter, all presentations will be held in the campground amphitheater at Joseph Stewart State Recreation Area at Lost Creek Lake.

The presentations include “Under the Turtle Shell,” July 19; “Coats & Shoes: Animal Edition,” (tracking) July 26; “Flying Mammals Unleashed” (bats), Aug. 2; Tracking Tails: pursuit of the wolfpack,” Aug. 9; and “Survival of the fish-est,” Aug. 16.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/408Af5E.

Recycling center to hold open house

Head over to the Ashland Recycling Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for an open house with music, snacks and exhibitor booths from local groups working to reduce waste.

Southern Oregon Master Recyclers in Action and Recology Ashland will be sharing information about recent changes to Oregon’s recycling system. Southern Oregon Goodwill will also have its donation trailer on site. And Our Community Compost Action Team will be on hand to provide information.

The center is at 220 Water St. in Ashland. For more information, visit www.ashlandclimate.org.

Herb Pharm hosts Conservation Day lectures

The Herb Pharm, 110 Bonlinda Lane, Williams, is hosting an Oregon Pollinator Conservation Day on Saturday, with nine speakers scheduled to discuss bees, moths, monarch butterflies and more.

Learn how to improve pollinator habitat and save native seeds. Tour the fields and garden.

Lectures run 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration is at 8:45 a.m. with an opening circle at 9 a.m. Suggested donation is $15.

Register at http://bit.ly/45Zl8ze. Reach the Herb Pharm at 541-846-6262.

Storytelling Guild presents annual kids festival

The 59th Annual Children’s Festival, presented by the Storytelling Guild of Medford, runs 4:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Britt Gardens and Pavilion, 350 S. First St. in Jacksonville. It features dance, music, food, hands-on crafts, science, storytelling and more.

Admission is $4. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/4lgyVG8.

Take your dog on a hike to Hyatt Lake

Join Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument for a dog-friendly hike to Little Hyatt Lake on Sunday. Get tips on how your pets fit in with the natural world and learn how to “Leave No Trace” with your furry friends.

The outing is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 3-mile round-trip hike will be along the Pacific Crest Trail to the lake. Expect to keep your dogs on-leash until arriving at the lake.

Bring a leash, poop bags and water for you and your dog, as well as lunch and snacks. Register at https://bit.ly/4laQqYy.

For more information, call 541-378-3039 or visit cascadesiskiyou.org.

Take a walk to see Greenway trees

Join Our Community Forestry from 5-8 p.m. July 18 at the Phoenix Plaza Civic Center, 220 N. Main St. in Phoenix, for a tree walk to see 100 newly established trees along the Bear Creek Greenway. Stick around for a free community dinner, presentations and hands-on crafts for children.

The trees are climate resilient and integrated into a project with irrigation, mulch, fertilizer and structural pruning.

Register for the event at http://bit.ly/40Ep2d2.

Learn about pollinators at library events

The Pollinator Project Rogue Valley is making presentations at two area libraries.

Join them 1-2 p.m. Thursday at the library in White City, 3143 Avenue C, for a butterfly-themed story time with songs, puzzles and crafts. Look at butterflies under a microscope.

Or join them from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the Wolf Creek library branch, 102 Ruth Ave. in Wolf Creek, for a hands-on workshop for children and families to discover how flowers,

pollinators and food systems connect. Dissect real flowers and build your own take-home flower model.

For more information, visit www.pollinatorproject.org.

Jacksonville center hosts camp

The Jacksonville Community Center is hosting an Eco Adventures camp along with Pollinator Project Rogue Valley on July 28-30 to explore the tiny pollinator creatures that help food systems and ecosystems function. The camp is for children ages 7-12 and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Cost $99. To register, visit https://bit.ly/4eDIn46.

Cities publish summer activity guides

The cities of Medford, Ashland and Central Point have published summer 2025 activities guides that include events, classes, outings and other activities.

View Medford’s guide at playmedford.com, Ashland’s guide at bit.ly/3Yjyhyi and Central Point’s guide at bit.ly/4dCBoIf.

