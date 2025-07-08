Things to do in the Rogue Valley this week and beyond Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

With live music, book clubs, presentations, special events and more, there's something for everyone.

Tuesday, July 8

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Medford Teen Advisory Group: Motivated teens in grades 7 to 12 can meet to brainstorm ideas, discuss books and movies, help make decisions on programming and displays in the teen library, and make crafts at 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. Snacks provided. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8679.

STEAM Pub: Talent Maker City, in collaboration with Art Bop Beer Co., will host Danielle Mancuso who will present “The Neuroscience of Storytelling,” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at Talent Maker City, 109 Talent Ave., Talent. Mancuso — counselor, facilitator of the Lantern, and lifelong storyteller — will unpack the science behind the art of storytelling. From mirror neurons to dopamine hits, explore what happens in the brain when we listen to and share stories — and why it matters for how we build meaning, memory and relationships. Tickets are $30 and include one free beverage. Additional beverages are $5. Must be 21 or older to attend. STEAM Pubs are offered the second Tuesday of every month; each meeting will present a new topic. For ticket and further details, see talentmakercity.org/adult-workshops or call 541-897-4477.

OSF Green Show: Free live entertainment is presented at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through October on the Courtyard Stage adjacent to the Allen Elizabethan and Angus Bowmer theaters on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival campus, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland. For a full lineup of entertainment, see osfashland.org/greenshow or call 541-482-4331.

The California Honeydrops: Retro-soul outfit The California Honeydrops will perform along with Raining Jane at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The California Honeydrops music has been streamed more than 200 million times, and placed in a variety of TV and films, including “Dead To Me,” “Alaska Daily,” “Black-ish” and more. Tickets are $49 for reserved seating, $47 standing room only, $42 for lawn seating, and $32 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Wednesday, July 9

Historic Cemetery Tour: Hear about Medford’s earliest families, local history and the valuable role pioneer cemeteries play in urban settings from 10 a.m. to noon the second Wednesday of every month through Nov. 12 at the IOOF Eastwood Cemetery, also known as Medford Odd Fellows Cemetery, 1581 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Founded in 1890, Eastwood Cemetery is associated with the earliest period of settlement of Medford and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The cemetery is the first and oldest continuously operating cemetery in Medford, and is the resting place for hundreds of early families including many prominent local citizens, merchants and city officials. Admission is free, pre-registration required. For further information or to register, call 541-774-2400.

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

Britt Kids Concert: Red Yarn (Andy Furgeson) is a Texas-born, Oregon-based family performer who weaves folk-rock music and playful puppetry into high-energy, engaging shows for all ages. The band will perform an outdoor concert at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, at The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford. The free “Britt Kids Concerts” are aimed at introducing children — ages 10 and younger — to music, dance, and the visual arts. For further details, see britt.org/britt-education or call 541-772-9922.

‘Windows in Time’ History Lecture: As part of the free monthly “Windows in Time” library lecture series, Ashland historian Peter Finkle will present “Ashland’s Lithia Park Fountain: 500 years of History” at noon, Wednesday, July 9, the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. Finkle will share the backstory of Ashland’s 1916 Butler-Perozzi Fountain in Lithia Park with little-known stories and 40 images. Discover how the humble Lithia Park fountain’s tale includes European royalty, a 500-year-old Palazzo in Florence, Italy, an early 1900s Ashland creamery and much more. Registration is required to attend the Zoom version of Medford’s program. Recordings of presentations are available on the JCLS Beyond YouTube channel. To register or for further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Allison Scull and Victor Martin: Singer-songwriter and guitarist Allison Scull and sax player Victor Martin will play a mix of folk, jazz, blues and pop, along with Scull singing some of her original songs in French at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Robbie DeCosta: Singer and guitarist Robbie DeCosta will perform a mix of rock, pop, and oldies at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

Sonido Alegre Duo: Guitarist Charles Guy and violinist Linda Powers will perform original music and select covers with Spanish flavors and flamenco flair at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at the Jacksonville Community Center, 160 W. Main St., Jacksonville. Admission is free. To reserve seats or for further details, see jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/event or call 541-702-2585.

Jon Galfano: The guitarist and composer will play his original instrumentals along with a blend of classic rock and pop tunes at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Derek Gripper: Siskiyou Music Project will host one of South Africa’s leading guitarists, Derek Gripper, in concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Grizzly Peak Winery, 1600 E. Nevada St., Ashland. Gripper has performed with classical guitar legend John Williams in London’s Shakespeare’s Globe and King’s Place, and with kora maestro Toumani Diabaté and his Symmetric Orchestra at the Acoustik Festival Bamako, Mali. Tickets are $25-$30. For tickets and further details, see siskiyoumusicproject.com or call 541-488-3869.

Rogue Valley Photography Club: The Rogue Valley Photography Club meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. The meetings cover a wide variety of subjects and offer new insights and learning opportunities. Library doors are locked at 7 p.m.; early arrival is highly recommended. For further information find Rogue Valley Photography Club on Facebook.

Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra: The Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra — an 18-piece big band — along with vocalist Dianne Strong-Summerhays will play music for listening and dancing in the style of Count Basie and Duke Ellington from 7 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. See grapestreetbarandgrill.com or call 541-500-8881.

Thursday, July 10

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Britt Kids Concert: Red Yarn (Andy Furgeson) is a Texas-born, Oregon-based family performer who weaves folk-rock music and playful puppetry into high-energy, engaging shows for all ages. The band will perform an outdoor concert at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 10, at Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The free “Britt Kids Concerts” are aimed at introducing children — ages 10 and younger — to music, dance, and the visual arts. For further details, see britt.org/britt-education or call 541-773-6077.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

Community Dinner: The 1st Phoenix Community Center will hold a community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of every month, at the community center, 121 2nd St., Phoenix. See 1stphoenix.org or call 541-543-6874.

SOSA Open Mic: The Southern Oregon Songwriters Association will host an open mic featuring all original music at 5 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. Share your own original music or hear music written and performed live by members of our own Southern Oregon community. Sign ups start at 4:30 p.m. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

JustaDuo: Singer Alois Henderson and multi-instrumentalist and singer Albert Lee will perform easy listening pop and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani, and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special concert in honor of Shae Celine’s birthday at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Tickets are $12. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Ashland City Band: The community band, conducted by Alexander Gonzalez, will perform at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 14, in the Butler Band Shell in Ashland’s Lithia Park. The band will perform a variety of music, including marches, show tunes, orchestral transcriptions, novelties, featured soloists and original compositions. Pre-concert music will be offered at 6:15. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or low-level chairs, as park bench seating has been removed.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Friday, July 11

Southern Oregon Lavender Festival: Celebrate everything lavender during a special weekend throughout various locations in the Rogue and Applegate Valleys during the 12th annual Southern Oregon Lavender Festival. The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 11-13, and includes seven family-run lavender destinations on the Southern Oregon Lavender Trail. Most farms offer U-pick lavender, lavender products and crafts, classes, essential oil distillation, lavender plants, treats, live music and more. Pick up a festival “passport” and visit each venue before July 31 to collect a stamp; turn your completed passport in at any farm to be entered to win a gift basket filled with lavender products. Passports available at all farms. For further details about the Lavender Trail, the festival and a map of participating locations, see southernoregonlavendertrail.com.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Slopes & Trails: Rogue Valley residents are invited to a no-host meet-and-greet with the outdoor club at 5 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Dwell Wines, 7281 Williams Highway, Grants Pass. Slopes and Trails is a nonprofit organization that provides social and recreational activities. See slopes.org.

Nick Garrett Powell: Guitarist and singer Nick Garrett Powell, lead singer of the acoustic duo The Fret Drifters, will perform at 5 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Adam Gabriel: Singer and songwriter Adam Gabriel will perform acoustic Southern rock and soul music at 5 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Mercy Duo: The soul, pop and R&B duo—singer Lynda Day and guitarist Dave Day — will perform at 5 p.m. Friday, July 11, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

The Girls: Vocalists Shae Celine, Jenni Abdo, Jade Davis, along with bassist Greg Frederick, guitarist Anthony Cusenza, and drummer Christo Pallani, will perform songs from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, powerhouse ballads and rock classics at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. Tickets are $20. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jen & Johnson: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose and singer and keyboard player Mark Johnson will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 11, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Sonido Alegre: The band — guitarist Charles Guy, violinist Linda Powers, bassist John Galloway and percussionist Nick Helibrunn — will perform original music and select covers with Spanish flavors and flamenco flair at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Dan Doshier & Friends: Guitarist and vocalist Dan Doshier and friends will perform old country and soft rock favorites spanning several decades at 6 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Haunted History Tour: Docents will lead an hour-long “Haunted History” walking tour the second Friday of each month through August — with special tours in September and October — in downtown Jacksonville. Guests will be introduced to some of the town’s historic buildings along with the restless ghosts and spirits who still occupy them. The courthouse tour features stories of brothels, epidemics and hangings. The Britt Hill tour shares tales of arson, saloons and Oregon’s first Chinatown. The walking tours are not your “typical” ghost tours with special effects but are history tours about real hauntings resulting from past events. Tour times vary by month; both tours cover about 1 mile. Tours are $10, and reservations are required. Reservations must be made on-line at historicjacksonville.org/haunted-history-tours, no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the tour. Tours leave from the Jacksonville Visitors Center, 185 N. Oregon St., at the corner of N. Oregon and C streets. Proceeds go to the maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. For additional information, see historicjacksonville.org, email at info@historicjacksonville.org or call 541-245-3650.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 11, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Saturday, July 12

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Bird Walk: Stroll through North Mountain Park with local birding experts from the Rogue Valley at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of each month through Sept. 13, except August which will be held Aug. 16, at the park, 620 N Mountain Ave., Ashland. Learn to identify birds by sight and call, see and hear a variety of birds that are year-round residents in our region, as well as migrating birds visiting the park, and begin to identify the species that are most common at our feeders. For further details, see northmountainpark.org or call 541-488-6606.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary's herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Crater Rock Museum Kids Day: Crater Rock Museum, 2002 Scenic Ave., Central Point, hosts a family-friendly Kids Day from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the second Saturday of every month. Kids can learn how to be a rockhound and use a sluice to pan for gemstones. Panning bags are $1 off on Kids Day. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and veterans; youths 17 and younger get in free. See craterrock.com or call 541-664-6081.

Feline Fair: Friends of the Animals will host a “Feline Fair,” a cat and kitten adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of every month, at the Rogue Valley Mall,1600 N. Riverside Ave., Medford. The event will be held inside, next to Bath & Body Works on the upper level of the mall. FOTAS will be joined by Melly Cats Rescue and Rogue Community Cat Rescue and have nearly 50 foster cats and kittens available for adoption. All felines will be vaccinated, dewormed, spayed/neutered, and microchipped — a permanent form of ID. The adoption fee is $125 for kittens 5 months and younger, $75 for kittens and cats 6 months and older; FOTAS will pay the second adoption fee if two cats/kittens are adopted together as a “two-fur-one.” If you rent, bring written proof you can adopt a kitty; bring a carrier to take cats home safely. See fotas.org/feline-fair or call 541-774-6654.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Niesje Lanae: Acoustic singer-songwriter Niesje will perform at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 12, at Red Lily Vineyards, 11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville. See redlilyvineyards.com or call 541-846-6800.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Phoenix Summer Concerts: Families, friends and neighbors can catch live music performed by local musicians from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at Blue Heron Park, 4385 S. Pacific Highway, Phoenix. See travelphoenixoregon.com or call 541-622-3630.

Rogue Gallery & Art Center Family Art Day: Kids and families of all ages can explore and create art from noon to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at Rogue Gallery & Art Center, 40 S. Bartlett St., Medford. Make your own art projects to take home, and explore gallery spaces with an art scavenger hunt. All materials will be provided. Admission is free; registration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 541-772-8118 or see roguegallery.org.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Build With Legos: Kids 5 and older can build with Legos from 1 to 4 p.m. the second Saturday and Sunday of every month, at the Ashland library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-6980.

Children’s Festival: More than 30 hands-on activities such as arts, crafts, science projects, storytelling and stage performances will be offered during the 59th annual Children’s Festival from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, July 12-13, and from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 14, at the Britt Gardens, 350 First St., Jacksonville. This year’s theme is “Embrace the Wild!” Children can participate in pottery and wood-working, sand and easel art, have their faces painted and more. Also look for live music by local musicians and family-friendly performances. Dragon Deli will offer food, or bring your own picnic. Admission is $4 for kids and adults; all activities included in admission price. All admission and food sales benefit The Storytelling Guild, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for children to be exposed to reading and access books. See storytellingguild.org.

Mercy: The soul and rock band — singer Lynda Day, guitarist Dave Day, drummer Denny Carmassi, keyboard player Gary Nisbet and bassist Demian Norvell will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Stone River Winery and Vineyard, 2178 Pioneer Road, Talent. See stonerivervineyards.com or call 541-631-9583.

Blue Lightning: This high-energy dance band — Sue Lundquist on keys and guitar, Rhonda Loftis on drums, Trish Cook, Dianne Strong-Summerhays on vocals, Crystal Reeves on vocals and electric violin, Dan Day on lead guitar and Cedric Buckingham on bass will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

J Brothers: Brothers Mark Johnson on vocals and keyboard and Scott Johnson on electric bass, along with Michael Whipple on drums, flute and vocals, will perform a mix of classic rock and pop at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Tension Deficit: Guitar and vocal duo Tension Deficit will perform bluegrass music at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Mark Charles Hill: Guitarist and singer Mark Charles Hill will play a mix of light rock, country and pop at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Rogue Suspects: Rock, funk and blues band The Rogue Suspects — singers Shae Celine and Jade Chavis, guitarist Gene Black, bassist Greg Frederick, drummer Christo Pellani and Dennis Johnson on keys — will perform a special “Motown Revue” concert featuring danceable grooves at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $20 cover. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Second Glass Citizen: Singer, songwriter and guitarist Frankie Hernandez and friends will perform soul, funk and reggae rock at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Walkabout Brewing Co., 921 Mason Way, Medford. See walkaboutbrewing.com or call 541-734-4677.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies under the stars at the amphitheater at Bear Creek Park, 1520 Siskiyou Blvd., Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On July 12, “Mufasa” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Adam Gabriel & The Cavaliers: Singer-songwriter Adam Gabriel and his band, The Cavaliers, will perform “acoustic soul” blending the sounds of folk, soul, rock and R&B at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Sunday, July 13

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

Medford Railroad Park: The outdoor train museum and park, at 799 Berrydale Ave., Medford, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of every month through Oct. 26. Visitors can learn about local train history, take a diesel train ride, see model railroad layouts, tour historical railroad equipment and exhibits and more. Admission is free, donations accepted. Refreshments are available for purchase. See Facebook.com/Medfordrailroadpark or call 541-613-1638.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Band of Brothers: Vocalist Megan Baker, guitarist and vocalist Steve Hopkins, bassist John Lingafelter, and Nevin Van Manen on keys will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Jared Gutridge: Acoustic guitarist Jared Gutridge will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 3 p.m Sunday, July 13, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Stardust Trio: Singer Margaret Reno, guitarist Tim Church and bassist Dave Miller will play a mix of classics and standards from the Great American Songbook, jazz and pop at 3 p.m Sunday, July 13, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Pozitronics: Five-piece band, the Pozitronics, will perform a mix of R&B, blues and classic rock at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Jazz Vespers: First Presbyterian Church will hold a free, all-ages jazz vespers concert at 5 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the First Presbyterian Church, 85 S. Holly St., Medford.On July 13, the John Mazzei Quartet — John and Jean Mazzei, Tarik Ragab and Tom Freeman — will perform. View watercolor paintings by Tracy Fredrickson in the Hallway Gallery. Admission is free; donations accepted. See firstpreschurchmedford.com or call 541-779-1711. See firstpreschurchmedford.com or call 541-779-1711.

The Reverberays: Chico Cornell, Hefe Rodriguez, Guapo Chuzman, Fia Stone will perform a mix of classic instrumental surf rock and surf-inspired standards that feature vocals, as well as obscure covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Jon Martin: Jon Martin, lead singer of Gunstock RED, will play a mix of rock and blues at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

The Shabby Guys: Guitarist Pete Brown, bassist Jeff Addicott, drummer Mike Fitch, and Gordon Greenley on sax will play a mix of pop, blues, R&B and contemporary hits at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Monday, July 14

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Stop by any JCLS branch to pick up a take-and-make craft kit during select dates. Each library branch offers a unique craft every month for every age group, from preschoolers to adults, and all needed supplies are included in the kit. For details, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 5 p.m. Monday, July 14, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Tuesday, July 15

Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit: Knitters, crocheters, lace needle crafters and tatters of all skill levels gather to learn from each other, share ideas and create new pieces from 3 to 4:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Phoenix library, 510 W. First St. See Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit on Facebook.

Jackson County Fair: The Jackson County Fair returns to The Expo this year with food, fun and entertainment, including live music performances. With a full array of family-friendly fun, including kiddie rides, tried-and-true family favorites and over-the-top twisters, games and prizes, there is something for everyone. The annual county fair runs Tuesday through Sunday, July 15-20, at the Expo, 1 Peninger Road, Central Point. Fair hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The headline acts include Jo Dee Messina, July 16; KANSAS, July 17; Skillet, July 18; and “Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience,” July 19; in the Bi-Mart Amphitheater; gates for shows open at 6 p.m. Also look for 4-H and FFA junior livestock exhibitions and auctions, All-Alaskan Pig Racing, arts and crafts exhibits, The Fair Marketplace, food vendors and much more. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 to 61; $5 for ages 62 to 74; and free for kids 12 and younger and ages 75 and older. Sunday admission is free for everybody. All concerts will be free with your paid fair admission, prices for reserved concert seating varies. For $90, you can purchase a Golden Wristband for unlimited carnival rides for all 5 days, or $35 in advance or $45 at the gate for a ride wristband for the day. For a full listing of events and details, or to purchase tickets, see attheexpo.com or call 541-774-8270.

Southern Oregon Photographic Association: The local camera club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, September thru May, in Lidgate Hall at Medford United Church of Christ, 1801 E. Jackson St., Medford. The first meeting each month includes member competitions in both print media and Electronic Imaging Division. The second meeting of the month is dedicated to a program by a local photographer, instructor or photojournalist. All interested in photography or video production are welcome; no cost to attend. For further information, see sopacameraclub.com.

Wednesday, July 16

Jared Gutridge: Acoustic guitarist Jared Gutridge will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Dayton Mason: Gypsy jazz singer, songwriter and guitarist Dayton Mason will perform at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Wildfire Preparedness Presentation: Ashland.News, in collaboration with Ashland Climate Collaborative, Ashland Together and the city of Ashland, will present “When Every Second Counts: Evacuation Planning & Practice,” from 6 to 8 p.m.Wednesday, July 16, at the Historic Ashland Armory, 208 Oak St., Ashland. This interactive event will walk you through what to do before, during and after an evacuation. Learn how to prepare yourself and others by creating and practicing an evacuation plan and go-bags, plan multiple escape routes and practice real-world scenarios to ensure you are ready to act quickly when wildfire threatens. Admission is free. See ashlandoregon.gov/betterpreparedseries# for further information.

Rogue Blues Society: The Rogue Blues Society holds a jam session from 6 to 9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. On July 16, the host band will be the Rhythm Kings; a different band hosts each jam. Admission is free; donations accepted. See rogueblues.org/jams or find Rogue Blues Society on Facebook.

Thursday, July 17

Britt Kids Concert: Chicago-based, Grammy-nominated and award-winning multicultural “Kindie” duo Wendy and DB will perform a blues-inspired outdoor concert at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, at The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford. The free “Britt Kids Concerts” are aimed at introducing children — ages 10 and younger — to music, dance, and the visual arts. For further details, see britt.org/britt-education or call 541-772-9922.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

Talent Book Club: Adults meet to discuss selected books at 4 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Talent Museum, 105 N. Market St., Talent. You do not need to have finished the book to attend. The club welcomes personal life experience comments related to book themes. Light refreshments will be served. For information, email at debra.moon7@gmail.com or call 530-570-5113.

All-Abilities Gaming Social: Kids ages 8 through 14 can join in an evening of gaming fun for all-abilities from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave., Ashland. Board games, video games and refreshments will be available, along with noise-canceling headphones and fidgets for those in need. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Admission is free; pre-registration is required. To register or for further details, see ashlandoregon.gov/register or call 541-488-5340.

HopStone: Nathan Stone and Jack Hopfinger will perform a mix of original songs and covers at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Watchhouse: Americana and folk duo Watchhouse — vocalist and guitarist Andrew Marlin and vocalist and violinist Emily Frantz— will perform along with Frail Talk at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The duo released their newest studio album “Rituals,” on May 30 which marks the pair’s first release of all-new, original songs since their 2021 self-titled album. Tickets are $49 for reserved seating, $45 for lawn seating, and $35 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Friday, July 18

Britt Kids Concert: Chicago-based, Grammy-nominated and award-winning multicultural “Kindie” duo Wendy and DB will perform a blues-inspired outdoor concert at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 18, at Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The free “Britt Kids Concerts” are aimed at introducing children — ages 10 and younger — to music, dance, and the visual arts. For further details, see britt.org/britt-education or call 541-773-6077.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Sonido Alegre: The band — guitarist Charles Guy, violinist Linda Powers, bassist John Galloway and percussionist Nick Helibrunn — will perform original music and select covers with Spanish flavors and flamenco flair at 5 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Giantess: Rock ’n’ roll trio —singer-songwriter and bassist Tess Minnick, guitarist Rob Gunderson, and drummer Tony Kay — will perform a blend of guitar driven blues rock, sultry jazz and a touch of rockabilly/country in an eclectic mix of covers and originals at 5 p.m. Friday, July 18, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Papermoon: The Papermoon Duo — guitarist Michael Wells and vocalist Elyse Douglas — will perform jazz tunes at 5 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Music on the Mountain: Charlee Prayers draws inspiration from his Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage and will perform a mix of funk, jazz, hip-hop, soul and pop covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at the Mt. Ashland Lodge, 11 Mt. Ashland Ski Road, Ashland. Tickets are $10; doors open at 4:30 p.m. See mtashland.com/event-directory or call 541-482-2897.

Mountain Top Sound: Four-piece band Mountain Top Sound will perform a blend of Americana and folk with a hint of bluegrass at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Robbie DeCosta Band: Singer and guitarist Robbie DeCosta and his band will perform a mix of rock, pop, and oldies at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Dos Palomas: Guitarist Jason Wolverton and upright bassist Sean Chon will perform a blend of bossa nova and early jazz at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Dan Doshier & Friends: Guitarist and vocalist Dan Doshier and friends will perform old country and soft rock favorites spanning several decades at 6 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Paul & Tom: Multi-instrumentalist and singer Paul Jenny will perform along with Tom Freeman at 7 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On July 18, “Captain America: Brave New World” will be shown at Twin Creeks Crossing Park, 555 Twin Creeks Crossing Loop, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Saturday, July 19

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

D.A.R.E. to Cruise: The Central Point Police Department will hold its annual “D.A.R.E. To Cruise” vehicle show-and-shine and downtown cruise on Saturday, July 19. This year’s Show-and-Shine will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Twin Creeks Crossing Park, 555 Twin Creeks Crossing Loop, Central Point. The cruise will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on E. Pine St. in Central Point. Vehicles for the show-and-shine may start showing up at 8:45 a.m. for parking. Check-in on the day of the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. This event will include an award for People’s Choice and Central Point Police Chief’s Choice Award. All vehicles are welcome and all proceeds help support the Central Point Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program which teaches drug abuse resistance education as well as bullying prevention to our fifth grade students. For further details or to register your vehicle for the event, find Central Point Police Department on Facebook, call 541-664-5578 or visit the Central Point Police Department at 155 S. Second St., Central Point.

Tabletop Gamer Day: Teens and adults can meet to play classic and newly released board games, as well as brand-new offbeat table-top games, during regular library hours the third Saturday of each month, at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8690.

Peter Anastos Quartet: The quartet — Peter Anastos on trumpet, drummer Tom Freeman, pianist John Mazzei and bassist Tarik Ragab — will be joined by three local student musicians — Noah Hendrix on baritone sax, Sixten Ljungkvist on tenor sax, and Ollie Murphy on drums — as part of the “Youth in Jazz” program to perform jazz masterpieces from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at La Baguette Music Café, 340 A St., #2, Ashland. The “Youth in Jazz” program affords young jazz musicians opportunities to perform with an established jazz ensemble. Admission is free; donations accepted. See labaguettemusiccafe.com or call 541-482-0855.

Rogue Eagles Airshow: The club will host its annual airshow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Agate Skyways on East Antelope Road in Eagle Point. This year’s show will feature a variety of radio-controlled aircraft of all types and sizes, including turbine jets, helicopters, biplanes, rockets and historical aircraft demonstrating aerobatic, combat and scale flying. Attendees will have opportunities to interact with pilots and their aircraft up close, as well as to try their hand at flying an RC plane with an instructor. Also look for raffles for RC aircraft and gear for beginners and experienced hobbyists alike. Food and drinks available for purchase. To get there, take Highway 62 north, turn right on Highway 140, just past Stone Ridge Golf Course, turn right on East Antelope Road, and follow the signs to Agate Skyways. Admission is $5 for adults or $10 per car, kids get in free. All proceeds benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network. Parking is free. The Rogue Eagles is the second largest RC Airplane club in Oregon with over 130 members and have donated over $30,000 to the CMN from their air shows. See rogue-eagles.org.

Low-cost Pet Vaccines: Make an appointment for your pet to get vaccinated and microchipped the third Saturday of each month. This drive-thru, appointment-only clinic is open to dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. Vaccines available for dogs are rabies and the vaccine for distemper, distemper, adenovirus type 2, parainfluenza, and the parvovirus. The FVRCP vaccine available for cats is for panleukopenia (feline distemper), rhinotracheitis, and calicivirus. Reservations must be made by Friday before the scheduled clinic. All vaccinations are $25 each; microchips are $30 per pet. This is a cash-or-card only clinic; reservations are required. All pets must be in good health. Pets that are on antibiotics, in heat or on cortisone products cannot be vaccinated. The Talent location will be provided upon registration; owners with more than one pet must schedule a separate time slot for each pet. Cats must arrive in secure carriers, one cat per carrier. Dogs must wear a collar and have a leash attached at all times. To reserve a spot, or for further details see fotas.org/vax or call 541-774-6654.

Southern Oregon Stitchers: People interested in needle art meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month, except December, at First Presbyterian Church of Central Point, 456 W. Pine St. Refreshments are provided and a program that teaches various needle art techniques will follow a general meeting. Call 541-646-1116.

Victorian Medical Practices Tour: Step back in time to early Jacksonville and learn about doctors, medicine and health concerns in the late 1800s during a tour with costumed docents from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the Beekman House, 470 E. California St., Jacksonville. Victorians were concerned about health above almost all other issues of the day. When the Beekman home was built in the early 1870s, most doctors were still “practitioners” lacking any formal medical education; hospitals were virtually non-existent; epidemics wiped out large numbers of residents; and cocaine, heroin, opium, alcohol, mercury, and strychnine were the base of many medicines. One-hour tours will begin every 20 minutes with docents who will talk about the local health care available in the late 1800s, share stories of the Beekman’s health issues and “cures,” and point out sanitation measures the family adopted. Tickets are $10; tours limited to eight people. Reservations are strongly encouraged; walk-ups will be accommodated based on space available. Tickets can be purchased online at historicjacksonville.org/victorian-themetours. Proceeds benefit historic restoration projects. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Uke Jam: A free, family-friendly uke jam and sing-along, led by Tish McFadden, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. Acoustic instruments and voices of all levels are invited to join in; songbooks, wine, beverages and snacks available for purchase. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

The Rosa Lees: The band — guitarist and vocalist Bekkah McAlvage, bassist and vocalist Holly Hurley, Rachel Buklad on banjo and fiddle, Jessie Monter on fiddle — will perform a mix of bluegrass, old-time and American roots music at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

The Roadsters: Guitarists James Fletcher and Joe Carnes, bassist Billy Boy Santos, percussionists Annette Marie Fortino and Jerry Horton, and keyboardist Elena Shpatenko-Fletcher will play a mix of country, oldies, classic rock and pop at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

The Gist: Southern Oregon cover band The Gist will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Danielle Kelly Soul Project: Singer Danielle Kelly, guitarist Paul Turnipseed, drummer Nick Kirby, bassist Richard Meyer and Gordon Greenley on sax will perform soul and oldies from Motown and neo-soul originals at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On July 19, “The Lion King” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Paul & Tom: Multi-instrumentalist and singer Paul Jenny will perform along with Tom Freeman at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Drive-In Movie Night: Mt. Ashland will hold a drive-in style screening of “The Princess Bride” at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 19, in the parking lot outside at the Mt. Ashland Lodge, 11 Mt. Ashland Ski Road, Ashland. Tickets are $25 per car and are available online. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. For further details or to purchase tickets, see mtashland.com/event-directory or call 541-482-2897.

Sunday, July 20

Craig Martin: Guitarist and singer Craig Martin will perform a variety of “two-lane highway songs” at 10 a.m. the third Sunday of every month at Cafe Soleil, 250 E. Wagner St., Talent. Find Cafe Soleil on Facebook.

Dave Brendlinger: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Brendlinger will perform folk, Americana and Bluegrass cover tunes and original songs at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Pacifica: Vocalist Alissa Weaver, guitarist and vocalist Jack Fischer, and drummer Michael Whipple will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Sonido Alegre: The band — guitarist Charles Guy, violinist Linda Powers, bassist John Galloway and percussionist Nick Helibrunn — will perform original music and select covers with Spanish flavors and flamenco flair at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Kloetzel & Evoniuk: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel and Dobro player Bob Evoniuk will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Jones: Joshua and Shelley Kristen Jones will perform covers of popular classic rock, R&B, pop, jazz standards, and originals at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Saucy: The five-piece band will play an eclectic mix of country, folk, rock and more at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Monday, July 21

Danielle Kelly Jazz Duo: Singer Danielle Kelly and guitarist Paul Turnipseed will perform a mix of jazz styles, soul and oldies at 5 p.m. Monday, July 21, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Jessica Malone: Indie-folk musician Jessica Malone will perform along with opening act junk-punk band Hillstomp, during a free, all-ages “Summer Sounds” concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 21, at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park, 150 Winburn Way, Ashland. Also look for food trucks, a beer garden and wines from local wineries. Epic Ashland’s “Summer Sounds” outdoor concert series feature nationally recognized musicians the third Monday of each month through Sept. 15. For further information, see epicashland.com.

Author Talk: Author Paul Condon will talk about his book “How Compassion Works: A Step-By-Step Guide to Cultivating Well-Being, Love, and Wisdom,” with Cody Christopherson at 7 p.m. Monday, July 21, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Tuesday, July 22

Genealogy Presentation: Anne Billeter, president of the Rogue Valley Genealogical Society, will present “Genealogy Sleuthing: Solving an Early Jackson County Mystery” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at the Jacksonville Community Center, 160 W. Main St., Jacksonville. Billeter will talk on how local genealogical resources and research unearthed a mystery regarding a woman named “Sarah Ann.” Learn what tools can be accessed and employed for anyone to explore their heritage and uncover historical stories of meaning. Admission is $7. To register or for further details, see jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/event or call 541-702-2585.