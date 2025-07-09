Jail log: Wednesday, July 9 Published 9:42 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Arrests

Domestic abuse, unlawful use of a weapon — Robert Thomas Couch, 39, of the 3200 block of Avenue A, White City. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Couch Monday on charges of second-degree assault-domestic abuse, strangulation-domestic abuse, unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse. Couch was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Failure to report as a sex offender — Juan Fidencio Holman-Ramirez, 44, of the 700 block of Holly Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Holman-Ramirez Monday on a charge of failure to report as a sex offender. Holman-Ramirez was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Failure to appear, hunting on cultivated or enclosed land without permission — Tristan James Mullan, 21, of the 9200 block of Butte Falls Highway, Eagle Point. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Mullan Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants, hunting on cultivated or enclosed land without permission and second-degree criminal trespass. Mullan was lodged in jail without bail.

Sexual abuse, encouraging child sexual abuse — Tyson Blake Sidwell, 46, no known address. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Sidwell Tuesday on charges of second-degree sexual abuse and first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. Sidwell was lodged in jail without bail.