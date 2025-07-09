Oregon Cabaret Theatre stages a 1970s ‘Disaster’ movie … musical Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Rick Wasserman, left, plays the floating casino owner Tony Del Vecchio. and Alex Boyles fills the role of noted disaster expert Ted Scheider in Oregon Cabaret Theatre’s production “Disaster!” (OCT photo) 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Oregon Cabaret Theatre’s staging of playwrights Seth Rudetsky’s and Jack Plotnick’s musical, “Disaster!” features an all-singing, all-danicing cast. (OCT photo)

There’s always a danger in naming a theatrical piece something that it could actually turn into. In this case, the name refers to a jukebox musical comedy titled “Disaster!” now playing at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre.

Fortunately, it isn’t one, but at times comes awfully close. The first act offers some good laughs, lively dance numbers and familiar songs — but this story about an ill-fated, floating casino and its inhabitants, definitely hits some rough spots heading into Act 2.

One can understand why Cabaret’s Artistic Director Valerie Rachelle, would want to include this production in their summer lineup. It is a parody of 1970’s cult movie disasters like “The Poseidon Adventure,” or “Towering Inferno.” It takes place at the opening of a New York floating casino, the Barracuda, with a lot of well-timed discotheque numbers and a group of A-listers hoping to score on the slot machines or maybe with each other. It can be funny (at least in the first half), with pratfalls and pitfalls. Disco hits are belted out with enthusiasm.

Some songs fit — like the opening number “Hot Stuff,” while others fail — such as “Ben” or “Mockingbird,” which don’t fit at all. “Disaster!” hits all the bells and whistles in terms of accommodating an all-singing, all-dancing cast. The thing is, a show can have all those things and still not be up to the caliber we’re used to.

There are two problems with this production.

The first is the writing. “Disaster!” a play by New York writer and actor Seth Rudetsky and cowriter Jack Plotnick, had its Broadway premiere in 2016, but also had a short run. The series of disasters come so fast and furious, there’s no time for plot development. It seems as though the story has been stretched to its limit, to fit the disco numbers. As a result, it feels contrived.

The second problem is the direction. Rachelle is a gifted director, artistic director and choreographer. She was right on her game earlier this year with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” This one seems to have gotten away from her, especially in Act 2. With so many characters meeting so many catastrophes, however, this vehicle is a challenge for any director.

Rick D. Wasserman plays the sleazy casino owner, Tony, (gold chains, polyester suit and all) who has been warned that his casino has been built on a fault line, which he of course is trying to cover up — until the faulty structure gives way to a series of earthquakes and tsunamis.

Monica Bowker’s lighting, Michael Stanfill’s projection design and Karl Iverson’s tracks add visual and musical interest the production needs.

Christie Debreau’s and Joey Lanimer’s choreography have the characters groovin’ through numbers like “Hooked on a Feeling,” but the moves aren’t anything we haven’t seen before.

Music director Michael Wilkins does well interpreting a played-out score.

Standouts in this production are Ian Christenson (in his Cabaret debut) as Chad, who’s still in love with Marianne (Rebecca Tucker), a reporter who left him at the altar. Christenson does a great job with the number “Without You,” making you believe if a person is crazy in love enough, they can be in two places at one time.

There’s also a singing nun, Molly Stilliens, in the guise of Sister Mary. She is very animated, a good singer and funny.

Priscilla Quinby as Shirley and Todd Nielsen as Maury offer some touching moments as an older married couple (“You’re Still the One”) who have come on board to celebrate Maury’s retirement. Wife Shirley, meanwhile, has acquired an unusual illness with some peculiar symptoms, making for some laugh-out-loud moments.

Asha Brownie Gordon plays Levora Verona, a fading disco singer with a diva’s desire to return to fame, and a poodle named Baby. Gordon draws sympathy and laughs, but she gets carried away with her character.

This musical is unorganized chaos. It gets really loud. Like the floating casino, it’s not well-anchored and doesn’t seem to go anywhere. There’s something worth experiencing in all Cabaret productions, including this one. Like in life, however, some experiences are better than others.

Productions of ‘Disaster!’ at Oregon Cabaret Theatre, located at 241 Hargadine St. in Ashland, are scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Mondays and select Wednesdays, and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, June 27-Sept. 7. Were it a movie, it would be rated PG-13 due to mild profanity, comic violence and adult situations. Tickets are $32-$54. Tickets and information are available at oregoncabaret.com or by calling 541-488-2902. Reservations are required for pre-show dinner and brunch.

Reach Ashland-based writer Lucie K. Scheuer at LucieScheuer19@gmail.com.