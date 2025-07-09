Public meeting Thursday in Talent focuses on tourism, local economy

Developing more tourism in Talent is the aim of a public session set for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at the Talent Community Center, 104 E. Main St.

Hosted by the Talent Business Alliance, formerly known as the city’s Chamber of Commerce, organizers are also seeking to incorporate the perspectives of attendees into a strategic tourism plan aimed at revitalizing the city’s economy following the 2020 Almeda Fire.

Talent lost nearly half of its businesses in the blaze, according to the organization’s website.

Cecilia Bagnoli, Talent Business Alliance’s destination and tourism strategic planner, said she will present an overview of the organization’s work on the plan. She said the group has keyed in on three areas: wine country biking routes, an arts and cultural district, and developing a unified community identity for Talent, which can take the form of a motto, slogan, or logo.

The public will also be able to provide direct feedback on the plan. Those interested in attending can register on the Talent Business Alliance website.

“We’re literally building this plan from community feedback, with the goal of supporting local businesses and enhancing the quality of life for both Talent and Phoenix residents,” Bagnoli said.

Bagnoli said the strategic plan serves as a roadmap for potential grant applications and economic development, with a focus on creating infrastructure and experiences that can attract visitors and support local businesses.

Bagnoli said attendees will have the opportunity to view vision boards or artist renderings of concepts, provide written suggestions, and participate in an interactive discussion about Talent’s future. The event is free and open to all interested parties, she said.

The event will also feature refreshments. For more information, call 541-897-2070.

Email Ashland.news associate editor Steve Mitchell at stevem@ashland.news.