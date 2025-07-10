ADOPT A PET: Taco Published 6:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Age: Taco is a 1-year, 2-month-old male German shepherd mix.

Personality: Intelligent, playful, confident, energetic, joyful.

Highlights: Taco, a 57 pound, medium-to-high-energy spirited pup, is looking for an active, committed adopter who can keep up with his playful personality and support his continued growth.

Taco thrives with daily exercise, mental stimulation, and will benefit from continued, consistent training. He’s already showing off his smarts — Taco knows how to “sit” and “shake,” and he’s eager to learn more with the right guidance to continue to shine.

Still puppy-like in spirit, Taco is full of enthusiasm and joy. He enjoys playing with both male and female dogs and would love a home where playtime and adventure are part of his daily routine.

Availability: Taco is available at the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 5595 S. Pacific Hwy., Phoenix. The shelter is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Walk-ins welcomed. No appointment needed. Adoption fees for dogs that have been in JCAS care for 75 days or longer will be waived through July 13. Please note, licensing fees apply. View Jackson County’s adoptable pets at jacksoncountyor.gov/pets.