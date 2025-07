Closure of storm-damaged Hwy. 238 west of Medford continues until at least Sunday Published 11:20 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

11:20 a.m.: SW Oregon: OR-238, MP 35-36 : ODOT UPDATE — The closure of OR 238 west of Medford will continue into the weekend. Utility crews estimate the closure will last until Sunday, July 13, due to extensive storm damage. Follow detour signs or use an alternate route. Use caution; watch for workers in the area. TripCheck.com for updates. More Info