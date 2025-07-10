GUEST COLUMN: City of Medford needs to ban fireworks Published 7:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

The time has come to end the use of fireworks in Medford.

The modern fire service has lost the ability to always put out large wild-land interface type fires, proving that with an ignition source and the right conditions (wind and dry fuels), we could have another catastrophic fire in our area.

Recent examples include the Almeda Fire we all experienced when we lost several thousand homes and businesses and the loss of thousands of homes, businesses and entire communities in Southern California.

Residents of our city are now being assigned evacuation zones to address this issue.

Medford Fire Department responded to a fire on July 4th that extended into an attic, causing structural damage. The source was determined to be fireworks.

Last year a fire in juniper bushes caused damage in our area of the city and was also due to fireworks.

The City of Portland has banned all fireworks and their climate is more forgiving than our Mediterranean climate in Southern Oregon. Why, in our climate, are we still allowing these ignition sources?

On July 4th we had many illegal fireworks shot into the air, resembling a regular commercial display. There were so many that it was difficult to count them and the explosions continued well past midnight. Medford residents have been asked to use safe and sane legal fireworks, but there are many illegal ones shooting over our residential neighborhoods and businesses. Rules for exploding fireworks are blatantly disregarded and there appears to be no enforcement actions taken.

On July 7, outside the legal fireworks period that ended July 5, we had more fireworks going off during a lengthy power outage.

With our drying vegetation and the continued use of exploding illegal fireworks in Medford, combined with lack of enforcement by the city of Medford, we are primed for fire starts that could damage multiple homes, businesses and

property.

After a career in the fire service, I would suggest that the city council study this issue and/or set up a citizen’s group to provide some recommendations and enact a total ban on fireworks. The effort could help mitigate a tragic loss of life and property that would forever dampen the celebration of the season.

Robert Walters lives in Medford.