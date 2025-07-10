Jail log: Thursday, July 10 Published 11:34 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Arrests

Encouraging child sexual abuse — Gunner Joseph Fraley, 30, of the 100 block of Glenn Way, Central Point. Central Point police arrested Fraley Tuesday on a charge of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. Fraley was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and bailed out.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving — Michael David Lane, 25, of the 500 block of First Avenue, Gold Hill. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Lane Tuesday on charges of reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless endangering. Lane was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon — Jason Allen McFerrin, 48, of the 90 block of Mallory Lane, Shady Cove. Medford police arrested McFerrin Wednesday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, menacing-domestic abuse, harassment and a parole violation for mail theft. McFerrin was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear — Jennifer Darlene Paulson, 44, no known address. Ashland police arrested Paulson Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, reckless endangering, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal trespass. Paulson was lodged in jail without bail.