MORNING UPDATE: ODF Team 3 takes command of local fires; crews continue to make progress Published 10:59 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

Neil Creek Road Fire south of Ashland stays at 250 acres with some lane closures continuing to affect I-5; officials warn against public drone use

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) Complex Incident Management Team 3 assumed command of the majority of the lightning-caused fires in Southern Oregon on Thursday morning, and more firefighters, crews and additional resources continue to arrive and will rotate out some existing local district personnel, allowing them to be ready to respond to potential new fire starts, officials said.

“Capitalizing off cooler night temperatures, firefighters made great progress overnight across all fires in Jackson and Josephine counties and held the majority of fires within their current footprints, minimizing growth,” a morning ODF Southwest Oregon District post said. “Today, firefighters will continue to provide aggressive, direct suppression on fires and push forward to build lines as hot and windy conditions persist throughout the day and fire potential remains.”

On Thursday, the following fires remain the largest incidents across the district, according to ODF SWD:

• The Neil Creek Road Fire, located west of I-5 mile marker 10 and south of Ashland. Overnight, firefighters continued to build and hold lines around the fire. Crews built additional dozer and hand lines around the perimeter with much of the effort trying to contain the south edge of the fire along Interstate 5. Crews also began mop-up operations along the north end of the fire, still estimated to be 250 acres. The Jackson County Sheriff Oregon and Jackson County Emergency Management have placed Zones JAC-536, JAC-542, JAC-543, JAC-546, JAC-558 and JAC-559 under a Level 2 – Be Set to evacuate notice. More information on current evacuations can be found here: https://protect.genasys.com/. One lane of I-5 is closed between mile markers 8.5 and 10.5 on both the southbound and northbound sides. Check tripcheck.com for traffic information.

Ashland.news reported Wednesday that roughly 60 to 100 homes are at risk in the Neil Creek Road area, according to Kelly Burns, Ashland’s emergency management coordinator. He said the blaze also threatens Ashland’s watershed and other recreation areas.

• The Deming Gulch Fire, located northeast of Buncom, is currently estimated at 250 acres. Overnight, firefighters were able to build additional line along the west flank and will continue to push forward on progress. Steep terrain with limited access is creating challenges for firefighters. There are currently no evacuation notices on this incident.

• The Heppsie Mountain Fire, located south of Highway 140. Firefighters were able to complete the line around the entire Heppsie Mountain Fire, still estimated to be 40 acres in size. Two small spot fires were caught overnight at an acre and half an acre each, and they are both 100% lined this morning. Despite windy conditions, these were the only setbacks overnight. On Thursday, firefighters will continue to bolster lines and mop up. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management have issued a Level 1 – BE READY for a possible evacuation from the following areas: JAC-325-B Heppsie Mountain Road south of Highway 140 and the zone immediately to the south, JAC-326. More information on current evacuations can be found here: https://protect.genasys.com/.

• The Poole Hill Fire, located south of the Heppsie Mountain Fire. Firefighters were able to hold lines overnight, keeping the fire completely lined and holding it at a final size of 11.5 acres. Mop-up operations will continue Thursday. Evacuation notifications for the Heppsie Mountain Fire apply to this incident as well.

• The North Fork Deer Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 8000-block of Deer Creek Road east of Selma, was 100% lined overnight by fire crews, holding it at 42 acres. Firefighters will continue mop-up operations. There are no current evacuation orders for this incident.

• The Jim Me Peak Fire, located in a remote area south of Applegate. The fire remained very active overnight, but firefighters continued to hold it within its footprint at around 70 acres. Resources will continue to be engaged in an aggressive attack as hot, windy conditions persist.

• The Palmer Peak Fire, located to the southeast of the Jim Me Peak Fire. Overnight, firefighters were able to continue building line around the fire, now 90% complete. This work will continue today. The fire is currently estimated to be 90 acres.

• The Holcomb Peak Fire, located southwest of Williams. Overnight, crews were able to gain the upper hand and line 50-percent of the fire’s perimeter. On Thursday, firefighters will work to hold this line and build more. Hot and windy conditions are expected again, and aircraft will be used where needed.

“Aircraft continues to be a pivotal resource on these incidents and will be used where needed throughout the day,” the ODF SWD post said. “As a reminder, drone use around fires is illegal, and incredibly dangerous to pilots working on incidents; if you fly, we can’t. All illegal drone use will be reported to law enforcement.”

The majority of the fires were caused by lightning strikes following thunderstorms that raked the Rogue Valley Monday night. The fire count remains at 72 total between the two counties, with numerous fires already caught and extinguished at small sizes.

“A number of other small fires are staffed across the district. Due to the large amount of fires, updates on smaller incidents are not being provided at this time; if conditions change and there are any threats to homes, communities or roads, information will be provided as timely and accurately as possible,” the post said,=.

High fire danger is currently in effect on ODF-protected land in Jackson and Josephine counties; as firefighters work to extinguish these natural fire starts, help prevent new human-caused fires from sparking by following all regulations currently in place: https://swofire.com/public-fire-restrictions/

For fire information anytime, visit the ODF SWD Facebook page, @ODFSouthwest on X or www.swofire.com.

Reach Rogue Valley Times Editor Troy Heie at troy.heie@rv-times.com or 458-488-2038.