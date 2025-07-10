ROGUE WANDERER: A rekindled romance with our Oregon Shakespeare Festival Published 7:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

When I was a teenager visiting relatives here in Southern Oregon, aside from meeting boys, the most highly anticipated event was a live theater experience seated in the outdoor Elizabethan Theater.

We watched as bats silently swooped after insects high overhead (there go those bats again), with a star drape, and felt the night chill approaching as the actors drew us deeper into their world. It was pure magic.

I had long been a fan of the Bard. After moving up and throughout the following seasons, I attended plays, especially when friends came to visit. But until this past week, it had been a long separation.

I had sorely neglected a dear old flame in dear old Ashland. In fact, except when Oregon Cabaret Theater used one for “White Christmas,” 15 years had flashed past since I had set foot inside one of OSF’s three venues.

In 2010, my friend Karen and I were in the audience for an extraordinary production of “Hamlet.” Perhaps I unconsciously thought nothing would ever equal that performance. Directed by former Artistic Director Bill Rauch, with the lead role played masterfully well by Dan Donohue, the play had gone home with us. We were left fairly stunned by Donohue’s acting.

Festival founder Angus Bowmer played OSF’s first Hamlet in 1938, and Donohue played the 11th.

I had doubts about the play’s contemporary setting, but we went with open minds and a hunger for authentic Shakespeare, which we did get, even without Elizabethan costumes. Will’s stories of human yearnings and frailties remain timeless.

This year, OSF celebrates 90 years of helping people feel and fall in love with theater. They serve a top-tier, world-renowned theater experience, and they do it next to one of the most beautiful parks in the region while surrounded by excellent restaurants and shops.

Serving folks in the Jacksonville Visitor Center, we see many tourists who come for OSF plays jaunting 20 minutes over to spend a day or two with us. We share a mutually beneficial relationship.

Recently, I broke the long, arid stretch when I saw they were delivering up Oscar Wilde’s hilarious “The Importance of Being Earnest.” As a serious — but ever smirking underneath — Anglophile, and lover of British comedy, I will never even try to resist this play.

I’ve now seen two excellent and memorable examples here in the valley. The first was with Collaborative Theater Project in Medford several years ago. The OSF production now on offer is so well done. Being set in the British Malay Peninsula, it adds a freshness without altering the witty dialogue with proper and ridiculous English social mores slathered on like lemon curd on scones. The acting, including hilarious facial expressions, is spot on, don’t you know.

What made this especially scrumptious was the deal that OSF gave to locals and those who subscribe to their emails or follow their Facebook page. As a celebratory gesture, they offered a limited window for tickets anywhere in the house for $19.35 (the year they launched) all inclusive. Denise snagged two $128 seats for $19.35 each. I was simply giddy. The giddiness spilled over into my purchasing two more $19.35 seats for “Jitney,” a play by August Wilson.

It was electrifying in the best sense of the word. Completely different from Earnest, superb acting drew Lane and I into the relational drama of Black taxi service drivers in ’77 Philadelphia. It also didn’t hurt my feelings that the theater played classic ‘70s rock/soul music while we awaited Act I and during intermission.

The set details on these two plays are works of art and visual feasts. I highly recommend both for public consumption, but “Jitney” closes July 20, so get after it.

After “Jitney,” we had reservations at the cozy Martino’s Restaurant & Lounge just outside the theater doors. With a subdued mid-century vibe, pasta and wine was mighty fine. I’m on a roll now.

Today, I couldn’t resist taking advantage of OSF’s BOGO offer for the upcoming West Coast premiere of the classic western, “Shane.” The deal is good for all seats/showings from July 31 through August except opening night.

Three plays, and not one of them by Shakespeare. I’ll get around to him soon.

I don’t find all of OSF’s offerings appealing but, as with a romance, you don’t have to like everything he does to be in love.

Peggy Dover is a freelance writer/author. Reach her at peggydover@gmail.com.