Campfires restricted on Wild section of Lower Rogue River; certain stoves allowed Published 7:35 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Campfire use is prohibited as of Friday morning on lands located within the boundaries of the Wild section of the Rogue National Wild and Scenic River, officials said.

“Effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday July 11, Stage II fire restrictions will be in effect and building, maintaining, attending or use of a fire is not permitted,” a news release said. “Commercially produced pressurized liquid or gas stoves are allowed. Cooking areas are to be naturally free of vegetation. Each group must have a shovel and bucket.

“Additionally, smoking is only permitted while on watercraft on waterways, or on vegetation-free sand and gravel bars located between the river and high water mark,” the release noted.

The Bureau of Land Management administers the stretch of the river between Grave Creek and Marial, where the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District provides primary initial attack for fire management. The U.S. Forest Service manages from Marial and downriver to the mouth of Watson Creek.

Additional fire restrictions will be put in place as fire season progresses, according to the release, and will remain in effect through Nov. 30, 2025, unless conditions allow them to be reduced or rescinded sooner, officials said.

BLM Fire restrictions can be found at https://www.blm.gov/orwafire

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest website has more information and the full Order at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/rogue-siskiyou/alerts