Jackson County libraries: It’s more than just books with the ‘Library of Things’

From a fly fishing rod to a fog machine, a canner to a GoPro, the “Library of Things” has something to fit most anyone’s summer weekend bucket list.

Ashland is the second most popular destination for the items, according to Laurin Arnold, collection development manager at Jackson County Library Services (JCLS) Medford branch. Those with an active library card looking for summer adventures close to home can check out up to two items at a time from the Library of Things at Jackson County Library Services, and deliveries of items are made to all Jackson County branches, though same day delivery is not available.

The JCLS collection of “Library of Things” is housed in Medford and began in 2019. The popularity of the program has increased ever since, according to Arnold, who has overseen the program since 2022.

“‘Library of Things’ are becoming pretty popular,” Arnold told Ashland.news on Friday at the Medford branch.

“These are items that people have occasional use for or would like to try prior to purchasing or otherwise may not have access to,” she added, of the collection.

Items can be requested online by placing them on hold and are available for check out for up to 21 days.

While a lot of items on the list are currently checked out (i.e. telescope, ukulele, metal detector, pasta maker, Cricut, mandolin, bubble machine, and more), though some like the fog machine have a short waitlist (know anyone in a band? Direct them here).

Other items, such as an air fryer, portable induction cooktop, TI-84 Graphing Calculator, External CD/DVD Drive, bread machine, fly fishing rod, Ninja blender, laminator and yarn swift and more are all available for checkout when available.

Arnold highlighted the collection has several varieties of converters, some of which are currently available such as the cassette to MP3 converter.

The collection also boasts a photo scanner and film and slide scanner.

“Those are things that usually actually cost a lot of money,” Arnold said.

JCLS is trying to expand the Library of Things collection, too.

“I definitely hope to get some more lawn games,” Arnold said. “Those have proven to be very popular this time of year.”

A giant Jenga set, large Connect Four, and croquet set (Check the catalog for availability) already round out the outdoor games section of the collection.

She would also like to add reading assistance devices, which she said can also be expensive items.

“There are simpler versions that I want to see if I can find for the collection,” Arnold said.

Arnold emphasized that those checking out items must be 18 years of age and in good standing with their library membership card in addition to signing a waiver liability waiver to return it in the same condition.

Those who would like to donate items to the collection can contact Arnold at JCLS.

“It has to be durable so it can stand up to circulation, good enough quality and we have to be able to store it and transport it easily,” Arnold said.

Click here to view the entire Library of Things Catalog and to learn more about the JCLS.

Reach Ashland.news reporter Holly Dillemuth at hollyd@ashland.news. This story first appeared at Ashland.news.