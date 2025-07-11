Jail log: Friday, July 11 Published 9:50 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Arrests

Reckless driving, attempting to elude police by foot — Emiliano Ivan Aguilar, 20, of the 6400 block of West Main Street, Medford. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Aguilar Thursday on charges of reckless driving, second-degree criminal trespass, reckless endangering, attempting to elude police by vehicle and attempting to elude police by foot. Aguilar was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and bailed out.

Burglary, theft — Dustin Grant Bond, 42, of the 1100 block of Saling Avenue, Medford. Medford police arrested Bond Thursday on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft and stalking. Bond was lodged in jail without bail.

Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct — Joaquin Cole Deckelman, 31, of the 1000 block of Mira Mar Lane, Medford. Medford police arrested Deckelman Thursday on charges of second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree theft. Deckelman was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Criminal mischief, driving under the influence of intoxicants — Shayla Bee Sandau, 38, no known address. Medford police arrested Sandau Thursday on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run vehicle-property damage, third-degree escape and resisting arrest. Sandau was lodged in jail without bail.