LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voters should know this before going to polls Published 7:30 am Friday, July 11, 2025

The front-page story about the passage of the new federal spending bill (“Dems Predict Devastating Consequences,” Rogue Valley Times, Wednesday, July 9, 2025) left out any mention of the most deceptive and mean-spirited feature of the new bill — the fact that its cuts it to Medicaid and SNAP will not take effect until after the midterm elections.

In other words, those who do not follow the news closely will not feel these changes to their coverage until after they have gone to the polls.

This is the most devastating and downright nastiest feature of the bill.

Vicky Weiss / Ashland