MORNING UPDATE: Crews mainly in mop-up stages in regional wildfire fight Published 8:51 am Friday, July 11, 2025

An incident management team commander says most wildfires in Southern Oregon that sparked from Monday night’s thunderstorms are lined and in the mop-up stages.

Dave Brown, an operations section chief with Oregon Department of Forestry IMT 3, said in a video post Friday morning that the Neil Creek Road Fire south of Ashland is 100% trailed and 100% plumbed. The Jim Me Peak Fire in the Applegate is being tackled by crews working in remote, rugged terrain.

View Brown's video update here.

More information on current evacuations can be found here: https://protect.genasys.com/

More than 1,300 personnel are assigned to the Grizzly Complex and Neil Creek Road fires, with more arriving today, ODF Southwest Oregon District officials said in a Friday morning post. “These additional crews and resources are providing relief to local district personnel, allowing them to continue work on other fires within the district and respond to potential new fire starts.” “The progress made on these fires overnight significantly contributes to keeping these fires small ahead of increased temperatures over the weekend,” said Tyler McCarty, ODF Team 3 Incident Commander.

