Mt. Ashland offers ample summer recreation, disc golf, drive-in movie nights, live music Published 11:30 am Friday, July 11, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more The Mt. Ashland lodge hosts a variety of summer programs. Courtesy photo 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Mountain bikers Brian O'Leary, right, of Medford, and Ashland residents Louis Mollett and Damon Price take in the view outside the lodge at the Mt. Ashland Ski Area in 2023. 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Jenine Brannon, front, and Gary King ride mountain bikes at Mt. Ashland Ski Area. Courtesy photo 4/5 Swipe or click to see more People can play disc golf at Mt. Ashland Ski Area during the summer. Courtesy photo 5/5 Swipe or click to see more The lodge is open during the summer at Mt. Ashland Ski Area. Courtesy photo

Summer brings a flurry of activities to Mt. Ashland Ski Area, from live music to movie nights and more.

The nonprofit resort will have its outdoor hiking trails, 18-hole disc golf course and other recreation opportunities available through August, as well as a couple new additions to the summer season.

New events this season include the Drive-In Movie Nights and Mt. Ashland Summer Concert Series, which offer new ways to enjoy the mountain.

The concert series, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on each of the last two Fridays of July and August, includes a variety of local performers.

Charlee Prayers will perform on July 18; Yak Attack on July 25; The Rosa Lees play on Aug. 22; and Family Mystic will round out the final performance on Aug. 29.

Food trucks will be on-site during the concerts, and Mt. Ashland’s T-Bar will offer beverages.

Tickets for the concerts vary by performance and are available for purchase at mtashland.com/event-directory.

The Drive-In Movie Nights will transform the ski lodge’s parking lot into an outdoor movie theater, offering ample space to enjoy mountain views while watching a film on a 40-foot by 26-foot screen from the comfort of one’s own car.

Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available for purchase, or attendees are invited to bring their own.

Some of the movies set to be screened include “The Princess Bride” (July 19); “Back to the Future” (July 26); “Horton Hears a Who” (Aug. 1); and “Rio” (Aug. 8).

Tickets are $25 per vehicle — with an eight-passenger maximum — and can be purchased at mtashland.com/event-directory.

Outside of the new events, many favorites will be returning to the mountain, including Sip & Paint events, races and runs, group hikes and more.

The Mt. Ashland Association is also calling for volunteers to help support the summer activities lineup.

Volunteer incentives include free tickets and lift vouchers for the 2025/2026 winter season. Interested parties can sign up at mtashland.com/volunteer.