Broiling temps spur weekend weather warning; Jackson County Fair officials make preparations Published 11:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

Temperatures in Central Point will range from 102 to 93 between Tuesday and Friday

“Dangerously hot” weather will grip the region this weekend, with temperatures expected to cool only slightly in time for the start of the Jackson County Fair on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service office in Medford issued an extreme heat warning for the Rogue Valley and areas of Siskiyou County from 2 p.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday, according to a post.

Included in the warning are the cities of Grants Pass, Merlin, Ashland and Medford in the Rogue Valley and locations in Northern California that include Happy Camp, Wilderville, Yreka, Klamath River, Etna, Fort Jones and Hilt.

“Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 100 to 105 expected, except up to 110 in the valleys of western Siskiyou

County,” the NWS-Medford post said. Low temperatures will be mainly in the mid to upper 60s.

“Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during heat and high humidity events,” forecasters warned. “Temperatures will likely only be a couple to a few degrees cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

The weather service advised residents to stay hydrated, seek air-conditioning, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors.

For the fair, which runs Tuesday, July 15, through Sunday, July 20, at The Expo in Central Point, daytime temperatures are forecast above 100 degrees to kick off the event, with temperatures only dropping into the high to mid 90s by Friday, July 18. according a Saturday morning pinpoint forecast on the NWS-Medford website.

Temperatures forecast for Central Point are: Tuesday, 102; Wednesday, 102; Thursday, 96; Friday, 93.

Fairgrounds manager Rob Holmbeck told the Rogue Valley Times on Friday that The Expo would adhere to OSHA guidelines, as it does every year, in dealing with upcoming heat for fairgrounds employees, contractors and vendors.

To help fairgoers escape the heat, water bottle refill stations and a misting area — an awning affixed with water misters — will be located near the first aid station, sponsored by Jackson County Fire District 3.

A new feature this year, a “kids’ zone,” will be set up near the fairgrounds office with water toys to help keep little ones cool, Holmbeck said.

