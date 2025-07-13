Highland Fire near Prineville triggers evacuations, grows to 1,500 acres Published 9:13 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

A wildfire burning about 2 miles south of Prineville has prompted evacuation orders for about 1,500 residents in the Juniper Canyon/Davis Road area of Crook County, including some Level 3—Go Now orders.

The Highland Fire originated on private property Saturday and moved onto Bureau of Land Management lands and adjacent private property. The fast-moving blaze grew quickly in hot and dry conditions, according to the interagency group Central Oregon Fire Information, and Gov. Tina Kotek declared it a conflagration, triggering state structural protection resources.

Heavy air tankers and helicopters were also dispatched to provide air support.

The fire was estimated at 1,500 acres with no containment as of Sunday morning.

Residents can view the evacuation map or check their address at tinyurl.com/CrookCountySheriffEvacuations. The public is asked to stay out of the area to allow evacuees access to roads.

“If you are not actively helping with animal and people evacuation, STAY OUT of the area,” Crook County Sheriff John Gautney said in a statement.

On Sunday morning, an Oregon State Fire Marshal’s team joined Crook County Fire and Rescue and a Central Oregon incident management team in a unified command, according to fire officials. Firefighters planned to focus on mop-up efforts Sunday to secure the fire’s edge, with air support for hot spots.

The weather forecast calls for temperatures between 95 and 98 degrees, with wind gusts up to 20 mph Sunday afternoon and evening.

A temporary evacuation shelter is open at Eastside Church, 3174 Northeast Third Street in Prineville. The livestock evacuation center is at Brasada Ranch in Powell Butte.

This article will be updated.