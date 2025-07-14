‘Is it a bird … is it a plane?’ Rogue Eagles Air Show, fundraiser returns to Eagle Point Published 10:19 am Monday, July 14, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Jaeden Ames flies his Extra 300, which he will showcase during the upcoming air show. Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Rob Merriman inspects his RC plane, based on the American Vought F4U Corsair, before flying it Thursday at Agate Skyways. Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Jeremy Hewitt of Central Point flies his RC plane at Agate Skyways in Eagle Point Thursday. Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Jaeden Ames prepares his RC F-18 jet for flight at Agate Skyways in Eagle Point Thursday. Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times 5/5 Swipe or click to see more A wide range of RC aircraft will be shown and flown at the Rogue Eagles Air Show. Andy Atkinson / for the Rogue Valley Times

Crowds will be amazed at the high speeds and masterful maneuvers of multiple RC (radio control) planes during the 45th annual Rogue Eagles Air Show, with pilots demonstrating techniques and introducing folks to the hobby while simultaneously entertaining visitors.

Initially formed in 1964, the Rogue Eagles are one of the largest and oldest clubs in Oregon, according to the club’s website.

“We’re looking to have some fun on Saturday, and we’re really looking forward to it,” said John Mota, director for this year’s air show.

The air show is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Agate Skyways in Eagle Point, located at 888 E. Antelope Road. To get there, take Highway 62 north, turn right on Highway 140, just past Stone Ridge Golf Course, turn right on East Antelope Road, and follow the signs to Agate Skyways.

Admission for the air show will be a voluntary donation of $5 for adults or $10 per car; kids get in free of charge.

Proceeds from the air show will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network, which will directly aid the Asante Foundation to care for local children.

“We are happy to donate to them and really appreciate the work they’re doing,” Merriman said.

The RC club has donated more than $32,000 since it began supporting the Children’s Miracle Network around 2008, according to Merriman.

The event will also have a food truck there for people to purchase snacks, drinks or a meal.

The theme for this year’s show is “Is it a Bird … Is it a Plane?” and will feature a wide range of RC aircraft such as turbine jets, helicopters, biplanes, rockets and historical aircraft.

“We always enjoy trying to introduce the public to this hobby,” said Rob Merriman, public relations officer for the Rogue Eagles. “It’s just a great way for the public to get closer to planes.”

Mota, Merriman and others with the Rogue Eagles were out on the morning of July 10, enjoying flying their planes and preparing for the upcoming air show.

Eagle Point resident and air show participant Jaeden Ames brought out his Extra 300 and was practicing maneuvers such as rolling harriers, knife edge spins and rifle rolls.

“It’s a nice day to fly,” he said of what brought him out.

Regarding the air show, “I have a routine for how I’m going to start it and end it, but in the middle I’m going to go with the flow,” Ames said. “We love showing what the hobby can bring for people.”

Merriman brought his electric aircraft based on the Vaught F4U Corsair, which was an American World War II plane used later in the war.

“I really think the old school stuff is cool,” Mota said.

Mota came to the airfield with his RC aircraft — based on the British Mark 14 Spitfire originally built in 1945 — which Mota built himself.

“Many of us are modelers, if not all, and we started as young children who loved flight and airplanes,” Mota said. “Back when most of us were growing up, you had to build your airplane; if you wanted to fly one, you had to build it.”

Mota intends to do an air duo showcase during the show with his Mark 14 Spitfire and another RC pilot’s World War II Italian plane, demonstrating the flight techniques that would’ve been used in an Allies-Axis dogfight.

“I was born in Ashland and grew up there, and as a youngster I couldn’t get enough of airplanes,” Merriman said, noting that most of the Rogue Eagles members have been fascinated with aircraft since they were kids, drawing that lifelong fascination into a hobby among peers with shared interests.

Merriman said he would visit the local airport as often as he could to observe the planes and also spent free time working on model aircraft, which eventually led him to RC airplanes later in life.

“It wasn’t until I got toward the end of my working career and could devote more time and energy into this,” Merriman said.

Whether visitors are looking for casual fun and entertainment or seeking their new favorite hobby, the Rogue Eagles Air Show will bring RC aircraft up close for people to see.

“Everybody will find something to enjoy; if you like airplanes, you’re going to love the show,” Merriman said.

For more information on the air show and the Rogue Eagles RC Club, visit rogue-eagles.org.

Reach reporter James Sloan at james.sloan@rv-times.com.