Jail log: Monday, July 14 Published 9:56 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Arrests

Drugs — Daneen Julia Atchley, 34, of the 900 block of Fourth Avenue, Gold Hill. Medford police arrested Atchley Friday on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of a Schedule II controlled substance and unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Atchley was lodged in the Jackson County Jail and released on her own recognizance.

Domestic abuse, harassment — Kian Sedaghaty Blue, 39, of the 200 block of East Main Street, Ashland. Medford police arrested Blue Thursday on charges of fourth-degree assault-domestic abuse, strangulation-domestic abuse and harassment. Blue was lodged in jail on $25,000 bail.

Failure to appear, public indecency — Seth David Gunter, 47, no known address. Medford police arrested Gunter Friday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief as well as a charge of public indecency. Gunter was lodged in jail without bail.

Carrying of concealed weapons, drugs — Parker Joseph Latham, 33, of the 2600 block of Robbin Way, Central Point. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Latham Saturday on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, carrying of concealed weapons, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and probation violations for second-degree attempted assault and attempting to elude police by vehicle. Latham was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to appear — Miguel Rangel Resendiz, 43, no known address. Medford police arrested Rangel Resendiz Saturday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Rangel Resendiz was lodged in jail without bail.

Criminal mischief, disorderly conduct — Timothy Tracy Russell, 44, of the 300 block of Talent Avenue, Talent. Medford police arrested Russell Saturday on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Russell was lodged in jail without bail.

Failure to report as a sex offender — Scott Anthony Chapman, 56, no known address. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Chapman Sunday on a charge of failure to report as a sex offender. Chapman was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Disorderly conduct, attempted assault on a peace officer — Donna Annette Davis, 56, of the 600 block of West Jackson Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Davis Saturday on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a peace or public safety officer. Davis was lodged in jail without bail.