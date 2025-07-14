Things to do in the Rogue Valley this week and beyond Published 5:00 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Monday, July 14

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Jackson County Library Services offers take-and-make craft kits for all age groups from preschoolers to adults. Everything you need is included in the kit. For details and participating branch locations, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 5 p.m. Monday, July 14, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Tuesday, July 15

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit: Knitters, crocheters, lace needle crafters and tatters of all skill levels gather to learn from each other, share ideas and create new pieces from 3 to 4:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Phoenix library, 510 W. First St. See Southern Oregon Crochet & Knit on Facebook.

Jackson County Fair: The Jackson County Fair returns to The Expo this year with food, fun and entertainment, including live music performances. With a full array of family-friendly fun, including kiddie rides, tried-and-true family favorites and over-the-top twisters, games and prizes, there is something for everyone. The annual county fair runs Tuesday through Sunday, July 15-20, at the Expo, 1 Peninger Road, Central Point. Fair hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The headline acts include Jo Dee Messina, July 16; KANSAS, July 17; Skillet, July 18; and “Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience,” July 19; in the Bi-Mart Amphitheater; gates for shows open at 6 p.m. Also look for 4-H and FFA junior livestock exhibitions and auctions, All-Alaskan Pig Racing, arts and crafts exhibits, The Fair Marketplace, food vendors and much more. Tickets are $15 for ages 13 to 61; $5 for ages 62 to 74; and free for kids 12 and younger and ages 75 and older. Sunday admission is free for everybody. All concerts will be free with your paid fair admission, prices for reserved concert seating varies. For $90, you can purchase a Golden Wristband for unlimited carnival rides for all 5 days, or $35 in advance or $45 at the gate for a ride wristband for the day. For a full listing of events and details, or to purchase tickets, see attheexpo.com or call 541-774-8270.

OSF Green Show: Free live entertainment is presented at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through October on the Courtyard Stage adjacent to the Allen Elizabethan and Angus Bowmer theaters on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival campus, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland. For a full lineup of entertainment, see osfashland.org/greenshow or call 541-482-4331.

Southern Oregon Photographic Association: The local camera club meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, September thru May, in Lidgate Hall at Medford United Church of Christ, 1801 E. Jackson St., Medford. The first meeting each month includes member competitions in both print media and Electronic Imaging Division. The second meeting of the month is dedicated to a program by a local photographer, instructor or photojournalist. All interested in photography or video production are welcome; no cost to attend. For further information, see sopacameraclub.com.

Wednesday, July 16

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Jared Gutridge: Acoustic guitarist Jared Gutridge will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

Dayton Mason: Gypsy jazz singer, songwriter and guitarist Dayton Mason will perform at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Wildfire Preparedness Presentation: Ashland.News, in collaboration with Ashland Climate Collaborative, Ashland Together and the city of Ashland, will present “When Every Second Counts: Evacuation Planning & Practice,” from 6 to 8 p.m.Wednesday, July 16, at the Historic Ashland Armory, 208 Oak St., Ashland. This interactive event will walk you through what to do before, during and after an evacuation. Learn how to prepare yourself and others by creating and practicing an evacuation plan and go-bags, plan multiple escape routes and practice real-world scenarios to ensure you are ready to act quickly when wildfire threatens. Admission is free. See ashlandoregon.gov/betterpreparedseries# for further information.

JustaDuo: Singer Alois Henderson and multi-instrumentalist and singer Albert Lee will perform easy listening pop and light rock at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Rogue Blues Society: The Rogue Blues Society holds a jam session from 6 to 9 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. On July 16, the host band will be the Rhythm Kings; a different band hosts each jam. Admission is free; donations accepted. See rogueblues.org/jams or find Rogue Blues Society on Facebook.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Comedy Open Mic: Bring your best jokes to the stage during a comedy open mic from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday at Chadwicks Pub, 2300 Biddle Road, Medford. Sign-ups begin at 6:15 p.m. Call 541-282-2122.

Thursday, July 17

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Britt Kids Concert: Chicago-based, Grammy-nominated and award-winning multicultural “Kindie” duo Wendy and DB will perform a blues-inspired outdoor concert at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 17, at The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford. The free “Britt Kids Concerts” are aimed at introducing children — ages 10 and younger — to music, dance, and the visual arts. For further details, see britt.org/britt-education or call 541-772-9922.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

2-Fur-1 Adoption Event: Adopt two kittens or cats for the price of one during SoHumane’s “ 2-Fur-1” cat and kitten adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, July 17-20, at Southern Oregon Humane Society, 2910 Table Rock Road, Medford. Normal adoption procedures will be followed. Adoptable cats and kittens can be viewed at sohumane.org/cats. Call 541-779-3215 for information.

Children’s Story Time: Bloomsbury Books will hold a special children’s story time featuring a cozy afternoon of stories, songs at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Talent Book Club: Adults meet to discuss selected books at 4 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Talent Museum, 105 N. Market St., Talent. You do not need to have finished the book to attend. The club welcomes personal life experience comments related to book themes. Light refreshments will be served. For information, email at debra.moon7@gmail.com or call 530-570-5113.

Slopes & Trails: Rogue Valley residents are invited to a no-host meet-and-greet with the outdoor club at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at The Punch House, 9115 Blackwell Road, Central Point. Slopes and Trails is a nonprofit organization that provides social and recreational activities. See slopes.org.

All-Abilities Gaming Social: Kids ages 8 through 14 can join in an evening of gaming fun for all-abilities from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave., Ashland. Board games, video games and refreshments will be available, along with noise-canceling headphones and fidgets for those in need. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Admission is free; pre-registration is required. To register or for further details, see ashlandoregon.gov/register or call 541-488-5340.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

HopStone: Nathan Stone and Jack Hopfinger will perform a mix of original songs and covers at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Ashland City Band: The community band, conducted by Alexander Gonzalez, will perform at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 14, in the Butler Band Shell in Ashland’s Lithia Park. The band will perform a variety of music, including marches, show tunes, orchestral transcriptions, novelties, featured soloists and original compositions. Pre-concert music will be offered at 6:15. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or low-level chairs, as park bench seating has been removed.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Watchhouse: Americana and folk duo Watchhouse — vocalist and guitarist Andrew Marlin and vocalist and violinist Emily Frantz— will perform along with Frail Talk at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The duo released their newest studio album “Rituals,” on May 30 which marks the pair’s first release of all-new, original songs since their 2021 self-titled album. Tickets are $49 for reserved seating, $45 for lawn seating, and $35 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Comedy Open Mic: Bring your best jokes to the stage during a comedy open mic at 8 p.m. every Thursday at Rocky Tonk Saloon, 333 E Main St, Medford. Hosted by Jason Webb with music by Spud Dohm. Sign-ups begin at 7:30 p.m. For further details, see therockytonksaloon.com/concerts or call 541-973-2887.

Friday, July 18

Britt Kids Concert: Chicago-based, Grammy-nominated and award-winning multicultural “Kindie” duo Wendy and DB will perform a blues-inspired outdoor concert at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 18, at Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The free “Britt Kids Concerts” are aimed at introducing children — ages 10 and younger — to music, dance, and the visual arts. For further details, see britt.org/britt-education or call 541-773-6077.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Spanish Language Group: English speakers with at least an intermediate knowledge of Spanish can meet from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays, at the Santos Community Center, 701 N. Columbus Ave., Medford. Look for casual, supportive conversation and interpretation. Native speakers are welcome to help. Call 541-499-6646.

Wine Trolley: The Jacksonville Wine Trolley offers wine lovers a convenient and scenic way to explore and enjoy the exquisite wineries of the Jacksonville area from noon to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through October. With a hop-on, hop-off guided tour service model, visitors can immerse themselves in the charm of local tasting rooms, experience personalized wine tastings, and learn about the artistry behind each bottle. Tickets are $27. For tickets and more information, see jacksonvilleoregon.org/trolley/#wine.

Ambrose & Annieville: Singer Jen Ambrose and pianist Annieville will perform sentimental ballads and contemporary pop stylings at 5 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Trium Wines Tasting Room, 203 E. Main Street, Talent. See triumwines.com or call 541-625-9100.

Sydney Fox: Musician Sydney Fox will perform at 5 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Sonido Alegre: The band — guitarist Charles Guy, violinist Linda Powers, bassist John Galloway and percussionist Nick Helibrunn — will perform original music and select covers with Spanish flavors and flamenco flair at 5 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Giantess: Rock ’n’ roll trio —singer-songwriter and bassist Tess Minnick, guitarist Rob Gunderson, and drummer Tony Kay — will perform a blend of guitar driven blues rock, sultry jazz and a touch of rockabilly/country in an eclectic mix of covers and originals at 5 p.m. Friday, July 18, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Papermoon: The Papermoon Duo — guitarist Michael Wells and vocalist Elyse Douglas — will perform jazz tunes at 5 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Music on the Mountain: Charlee Prayers draws inspiration from his Mexican and Puerto Rican heritage and will perform a mix of funk, jazz, hip-hop, soul and pop covers and originals at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at the Mt. Ashland Lodge, 11 Mt. Ashland Ski Road, Ashland. Tickets are $10; doors open at 4:30 p.m. See mtashland.com/event-directory or call 541-482-2897.

Mountain Top Sound: Four-piece band Mountain Top Sound will perform a blend of Americana and folk with a hint of bluegrass at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Robbie DeCosta Band: Singer and guitarist Robbie DeCosta and his band will perform a mix of rock, pop, and oldies at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Dos Palomas: Guitarist Jason Wolverton and upright bassist Sean Chon will perform a blend of bossa nova and early jazz at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Alissa Weaver: Singer-songwriter Alissa Weaver will perform original songs at 6 p.m. Friday, July 18, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Dan Doshier & Friends: Guitarist and vocalist Dan Doshier and friends will perform old country and soft rock favorites spanning several decades at 6 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Blue Lightning: This high-energy dance band — Sue Lundquist on keys and guitar, Rhonda Loftis on drums, Trish Cook, Dianne Strong-Summerhays on vocals, Crystal Reeves on vocals and electric violin, Dan Day on lead guitar and Cedric Buckingham on bass will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, July 18, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Pozitronics: Five-piece band, the Pozitronics, will perform a mix of R&B, blues and classic rock at 6 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. Tickets are $20 at the door. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Lisa & Dean: Singer Lisa Udall and pianist Dean Angermeier will perform an eclectic mix of pop, jazz, blues, R&B and country music at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Paul & Tom: Multi-instrumentalist and singer Paul Jenny will perform along with Tom Freeman at 7 p.m. Friday, July 18, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On July 18, “Captain America: Brave New World” will be shown at Twin Creeks Crossing Park, 555 Twin Creeks Crossing Loop, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Comedy Club: Chadwick’s Sports Bar & Pub will host a comedy show from 8 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the pub located at Rogue Regency Inn, 2300 Biddle Road, Medford. Admission is $15; must be 21 or older. Call 541-770-1234.

Stand-up Comedy Show: Get your laugh on during a free comedy show at 9 p.m. the third Friday of every month, at the Branding Iron Lounge, 1701 N. Riverside Ave., Medford. On July 18, stand-up comedian and host Freeway Farrell, along with comedians Borderline Leasha, Todd Basil, Naomi Fitter and James Blame will perform. Admission is free; must be 21 or older to attend. Call 151-779-2300.

Saturday, July 19

Ashland Saturday Market: Find fresh and organic seasonal produce, bakery items, artisan food, plants and other goods from local vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 25, along the 100 block of Oak Street, between Main St. and Lithia Ave., in downtown Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Medford Cars & Coffee: Car enthusiasts can meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday in the parking lot of Southern Oregon Orthopedics, 2780 E. Barnett Rd. (behind the Starbucks at the corner of Barnett and Medical Center Dr.) All vehicles are welcome, from classics and muscle cars to exotics and hot rods. The group will not hold meetings in the event of rain or snowy weather. See medfordcarsncoffee.com or find Medford Cars and Coffee on Facebook for further information.

Grants Pass Growers Market: Find seasonal produce, baked goods, beverages and more from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the Josephine County Fairgrounds, 1451 Fairgrounds Road, Grants Pass. See growersmarket.org.

D.A.R.E. to Cruise: The Central Point Police Department will hold its annual “D.A.R.E. To Cruise” vehicle show-and-shine and downtown cruise on Saturday, July 19. This year’s Show-and-Shine will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Twin Creeks Crossing Park, 555 Twin Creeks Crossing Loop, Central Point. The cruise will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on E. Pine St. in Central Point. Vehicles for the show-and-shine may start showing up at 8:45 a.m. for parking. Check-in on the day of the event will begin at 9:30 a.m. This event will include an award for People’s Choice and Central Point Police Chief’s Choice Award. All vehicles are welcome and all proceeds help support the Central Point Police Department’s D.A.R.E. program which teaches drug abuse resistance education as well as bullying prevention to our fifth grade students. For further details or to register your vehicle for the event, find Central Point Police Department on Facebook, call 541-664-5578 or visit the Central Point Police Department at 155 S. Second St., Central Point.

Tabletop Gamer Day: Teens and adults can meet to play classic and newly released board games, as well as brand-new offbeat table-top games, during regular library hours the third Saturday of each month, at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-774-8690.

Lithia Park Nature Walks: Naturalists lead free, 90-minute walks through Lithia Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Sept. 27. Learn about the plants, trees, animals, water, geology and history of the park. Meet at the park entrance on Winburn Way across from the downtown Ashland Plaza. No registration required. Call 541-488-5340.

Walk through History: Take a walk though Jacksonville’s history during a 1-hour guided tour at 10 a.m. every Saturday through Aug. 30. The tour will leave from Jacksonville’s Courthouse Square, in front of City Hall, 206 N. 5th St. Visit historic government and commercial buildings, fraternal lodges and homes. Learn how gambling money built a church; how a saloon housed the county’s first museum; how the Civil War ended a successful mercantile partnership; how fire reshaped the town and a railroad both destroyed and preserved it, and more. Admission is free; donations accepted. All donations go toward the preservation and maintenance of Jacksonville’s historic buildings. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Lithia Artisans Market: More than 50 artisans display and sell handcrafted items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October along Calle Guanajuato, the pedestrian walkway behind the downtown Plaza that runs next to Ashland Creek in Ashland. Call 541-301-9811 or see lithiaartisansmarket.com.

Peter Anastos Quartet: The quartet — Peter Anastos on trumpet, drummer Tom Freeman, pianist John Mazzei and bassist Tarik Ragab — will be joined by three local student musicians — Noah Hendrix on baritone sax, Sixten Ljungkvist on tenor sax, and Ollie Murphy on drums — as part of the “Youth in Jazz” program to perform jazz masterpieces from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at La Baguette Music Café, 340 A St., #2, Ashland. The “Youth in Jazz” program affords young jazz musicians opportunities to perform with an established jazz ensemble. Admission is free; donations accepted. See labaguettemusiccafe.com or call 541-482-0855.

Sanctuary One Tours: Sanctuary One, a nonprofit animal rescue care farm, will offer tours at 10:30 a.m. every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 18, at 13195 Upper Applegate Road, Jacksonville. A staff member or volunteer will guide you around the farm, explain how a care farm works and answer questions. The tour also includes a chance to meet the sanctuary’s herd of rescued farm animals and house pets. Tours last 90 minutes and involve walking about 3/4 mile. Admission is $10; children 2 and younger get in free. Reservations are required. To register or for further details, see sanctuaryone.org or call 541-899-8627.

Rogue Eagles Airshow: The club will host its annual airshow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Agate Skyways on East Antelope Road in Eagle Point. This year’s show will feature a variety of radio-controlled aircraft of all types and sizes, including turbine jets, helicopters, biplanes, rockets and historical aircraft demonstrating aerobatic, combat and scale flying. Attendees will have opportunities to interact with pilots and their aircraft up close, as well as to try their hand at flying an RC plane with an instructor. Also look for raffles for RC aircraft and gear for beginners and experienced hobbyists alike. Food and drinks available for purchase. To get there, take Highway 62 north, turn right on Highway 140, just past Stone Ridge Golf Course, turn right on East Antelope Road, and follow the signs to Agate Skyways. Admission is $5 for adults or $10 per car, kids get in free. All proceeds benefit the local Children’s Miracle Network. Parking is free. The Rogue Eagles is the second largest RC Airplane club in Oregon with over 130 members and have donated over $30,000 to the CMN from their air shows. See rogue-eagles.org.

Historic Bank Tour: Step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest — Jacksonville’s 1863 Beekman Bank Museum — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, through Aug. 31, at the Beekman Bank Museum, 110 W. California St., Jacksonville. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th-century banking practices, gold shipping and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules and paperwork; and enter the vault that stored millions in gold. Visitors can spend as much or as little time as they like, although a minimum of 30 minutes is suggested. Admission is free; donations encouraged. Proceeds go toward preservation and maintenance of this historic bank. See historicjacksonville.org/behind-the-counter or call 541-245-3650.

Central Point Woodcarvers: The carving group meets from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Central Point Senior Resource Center, 123 N. Second St., Central Point. The group teaches and shares ideas for beginners, novices and intermediate woodcarvers. Membership fees are $10 per month or $55 a year. Recommended beginning tool sets are available for purchase. For more information, call 541-944-4535.

Low-cost Pet Vaccines: Make an appointment for your pet to get vaccinated and microchipped the third Saturday of each month. This drive-thru, appointment-only clinic is open to dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. Vaccines available for dogs are rabies and the vaccine for distemper, distemper, adenovirus type 2, parainfluenza, and the parvovirus. The FVRCP vaccine available for cats is for panleukopenia (feline distemper), rhinotracheitis, and calicivirus. Reservations must be made by Friday before the scheduled clinic. All vaccinations are $25 each; microchips are $30 per pet. This is a cash-or-card only clinic; reservations are required. All pets must be in good health. Pets that are on antibiotics, in heat or on cortisone products cannot be vaccinated. The Talent location will be provided upon registration; owners with more than one pet must schedule a separate time slot for each pet. Cats must arrive in secure carriers, one cat per carrier. Dogs must wear a collar and have a leash attached at all times. To reserve a spot, or for further details see fotas.org/vax or call 541-774-6654.

Southern Oregon Stitchers: People interested in needle art meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday of each month, except December, at First Presbyterian Church of Central Point, 456 W. Pine St. Refreshments are provided and a program that teaches various needle art techniques will follow a general meeting. Call 541-646-1116.

Victorian Medical Practices Tour: Step back in time to early Jacksonville and learn about doctors, medicine and health concerns in the late 1800s during a tour with costumed docents from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the Beekman House, 470 E. California St., Jacksonville. Victorians were concerned about health above almost all other issues of the day. When the Beekman home was built in the early 1870s, most doctors were still “practitioners” lacking any formal medical education; hospitals were virtually non-existent; epidemics wiped out large numbers of residents; and cocaine, heroin, opium, alcohol, mercury, and strychnine were the base of many medicines. One-hour tours will begin every 20 minutes with docents who will talk about the local health care available in the late 1800s, share stories of the Beekman’s health issues and “cures,” and point out sanitation measures the family adopted. Tickets are $10; tours limited to eight people. Reservations are strongly encouraged; walk-ups will be accommodated based on space available. Tickets can be purchased online at historicjacksonville.org/victorian-themetours. Proceeds benefit historic restoration projects. Call 541-245-3650 or email info@historicjacksonville.org.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Uke Jam: A free, family-friendly uke jam and sing-along, led by Tish McFadden, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. Acoustic instruments and voices of all levels are invited to join in; songbooks, wine, beverages and snacks available for purchase. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

The Rosa Lees: The band — guitarist and vocalist Bekkah McAlvage, bassist and vocalist Holly Hurley, Rachel Buklad on banjo and fiddle, Jessie Monter on fiddle — will perform a mix of bluegrass, old-time and American roots music at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Dave & Enoch: Acoustic guitar and vocal duo Dave & Enoch will perform originals and covers with styles spanning Americana, blues, folk, and classics at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

The Roadsters: Guitarists James Fletcher and Joe Carnes, bassist Billy Boy Santos, percussionists Annette Marie Fortino and Jerry Horton, and keyboardist Elena Shpatenko-Fletcher will play a mix of country, oldies, classic rock and pop at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

The Gist: Southern Oregon cover band The Gist will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Danielle Kelly Soul Project: Singer Danielle Kelly, guitarist Paul Turnipseed, drummer Nick Kirby, bassist Richard Meyer and Gordon Greenley on sax will perform soul and oldies from Motown and neo-soul originals at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Steve Hopkins: Guitarist Steve Hopkins will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

John Dabaco: Jazz pianist John Dabaco will perform standards and classics from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Hearsay Restaurant, Lounge & Garden, 40 S. First St., Ashland. Call 541-625-0505.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On July 19, “The Lion King” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Paul & Tom: Multi-instrumentalist and singer Paul Jenny will perform along with Tom Freeman at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Drive-In Movie Night: Mt. Ashland will hold a drive-in style screening of “The Princess Bride” at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 19, in the parking lot outside at the Mt. Ashland Lodge, 11 Mt. Ashland Ski Road, Ashland. Tickets are $25 per car and are available online. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. For further details or to purchase tickets, see mtashland.com/event-directory or call 541-482-2897.

Sunday, July 20

Jacksonville Farmers Market: More than 60 vendors offer local produce, meats, fresh baked goods, handmade arts, crafts and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 5, on the grounds of the Historic Jacksonville Courthouse, 206 N. Fifth St., Jacksonville. Also look for live music and wine tasting from over 35 local wineries. Leashed dogs are welcome. Find Jacksonville Sunday Market on Facebook for details.

Rogue Valley Farm Tour: Visit multiple local farms and ranches around Jackson and Josephine Counties during a free self-guided tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20. Learn about where local food comes from, meet the farmers, participate in a variety of activities from tastings to field tours, explore a vast array of local goods, and more. Maps of the farm and ranch locations and further information are available at roguevalleyfarmtour.com or by finding RogueValleyFarmTour on Facebook.

Craig Martin: Guitarist and singer Craig Martin will perform a variety of “two-lane highway songs” at 10 a.m. the third Sunday of every month at Cafe Soleil, 250 E. Wagner St., Talent. Find Cafe Soleil on Facebook.

Tom Clunie: Musician Tom Clunie will perform “Banjo ‘n Ballads: Pioneer Songs of the 1800s,” from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Hanley Farm, 1053 Hanley Road, Central Point. Southern Oregon Historical Society will offer 20 minute guided tours as a participant to the Rogue Valley Farm Tour. See sohs.org or call 541-773-6536.

SunFolk Dance: Dance to traditional live folk music and learn dances from Eastern Europe, the Balkans, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday at the Bellview Grange, 1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland. No partner or experience necessary. $5 donation requested. For further details, email at pmsheldon@gmail.com or call 541-613-4119.

Dave Brendlinger: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Brendlinger will perform folk, Americana and Bluegrass cover tunes and original songs at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Pacifica: Vocalist Alissa Weaver, guitarist and vocalist Jack Fischer, and drummer Michael Whipple will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Sonido Alegre: The band — guitarist Charles Guy, violinist Linda Powers, bassist John Galloway and percussionist Nick Helibrunn — will perform original music and select covers with Spanish flavors and flamenco flair at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Phil Reed: Phil Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues and folk at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Encore 5: Five-piece band — percussionist James “Jim” Doren, vocalist and percussionist Sheila Winn, guitarist William “Will” Conidi and bassist Mark Longshore — will perform a mix of originals and covers in multiple genres at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Pinsky & Phil: Guitar and harmonica duo David Pinsky and Phil Newton will play original ‘60s-style Chicago blues duets at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Kloetzel & Evoniuk: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel and Dobro player Bob Evoniuk will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Living on Dreams: The five-piece band Living on Dreams will perform a blend of contemporary jazz, blues and funk at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

Jones: Joshua and Shelley Kristen Jones will perform covers of popular classic rock, R&B, pop, jazz standards, and originals at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Saucy: The five-piece band will play an eclectic mix of country, folk, rock and more at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Monday, July 21

Rogue X: The indoor pools and gym at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford, is open for lap and recreational swimming and gym sports such as basketball and volleyball daily. For information on swim and gym schedules, as well as swim lessons, see roguexmedford.com or call 541-774-2400.

DART Mobile Services: The JCLS DART outreach vehicle, which visits a variety of locations throughout Jackson County, is a Wi-Fi hotspot and computer lab all rolled into one. Library staff will offer use of laptop computers, along with tech help and special programs and presentations. Anyone within a 300-foot radius of DART can access its Wi-Fi for free. To learn more, including the most up-to-date schedule of stops, see jcls.org/DART or call 541-774-8679.

Seniors Activities: A variety of activities and services are available to adults 50 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, at the Ashland Senior Center, 1699 Homes Ave.; and from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, at the Medford Senior Center, 510 E. Main St., Medford. See ashlandseniorservices.org or medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-488-5342 or 541-772-2273, respectively, for full listings.

Take & Make: Jackson County Library Services offers take-and-make craft kits for all age groups from preschoolers to adults. Everything you need is included in the kit. For details and participating branch locations, see jcls.libcal.com or call the library branch in your area.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Rockafairy in the Rogue Valley Mall, 1600 N Riverside Ave., Medford, Suite 1130 near Macy’s on the first floor. All skill levels welcome. For further details, see rockafairy.org or call 541-224-5111.

Danielle Kelly Jazz Duo: Singer Danielle Kelly and guitarist Paul Turnipseed will perform a mix of jazz styles, soul and oldies at 5 p.m. Monday, July 21, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Jessica Malone: Indie-folk musician Jessica Malone will perform along with opening act junk-punk band Hillstomp, during a free, all-ages “Summer Sounds” concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 21, at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park, 150 Winburn Way, Ashland. Also look for food trucks, a beer garden and wines from local wineries. Epic Ashland’s “Summer Sounds” outdoor concert series feature nationally recognized musicians the third Monday of each month through Sept. 15. For further information, see epicashland.com.

Author Talk: Author Paul Condon will talk about his book “How Compassion Works: A Step-By-Step Guide to Cultivating Well-Being, Love, and Wisdom,” with Cody Christopherson at 7 p.m. Monday, July 21, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Paul Schmeling Band: The Paul Schmeling Band will perform jazz standards from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Martino’s Restaurant and Lounge, 58 E. Main St., Ashland. See martinosashland.com or call 541-488-4420.

Tuesday, July 22

Ashland Rogue Valley Growers & Crafters Market: Seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, specialty foods, drinks and more are available from local farmers and vendors 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 25, at ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum, 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Daniel Meyer Pool: The outdoor pool at 1705 Homes Ave. in Ashland is open for lap and recreational swimming Tuesdays through Sundays through the end of August. For information on admittance fees, swim schedules, lessons and programs, see ashlandoregon.gov/Swim or call 541-488-5340.

Children’s Museum: The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford, features early learning opportunities, educational experiences, interactive play exhibits and activities for children. Exhibits at the hands-on museum include farm-to-table play area, ranger station, wildlife rescue tree-house, a replica of Bigfoot, “The Makery,” art projects and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15 for children; $10 for adults; memberships, scholarships and discounts available. For further details, see tcmso.org or call 541-772-9922.

Medford Senior Center Bingo: The Medford Senior Center will host bingo games for adults at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Saturday at the Medford Senior Center, 510 East Main St. $8 for games; special packs and early bird packs available. Daubers are $1-$2. Must be 18 or older to participate. Doors open at 10 a.m.; early bird games open at 11 a.m. Games finish by 3 p.m. See medfordseniorcenter.org or call 541-538-1229.

Genealogy Presentation: Anne Billeter, president of the Rogue Valley Genealogical Society, will present “Genealogy Sleuthing: Solving an Early Jackson County Mystery” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, at the Jacksonville Community Center, 160 W. Main St., Jacksonville. Billeter will talk on how local genealogical resources and research unearthed a mystery regarding a woman named “Sarah Ann.” Learn what tools can be accessed and employed for anyone to explore their heritage and uncover historical stories of meaning. Admission is $7. To register or for further details, see jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org/event or call 541-702-2585.

OSF Green Show: Free live entertainment is presented at 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through October on the Courtyard Stage adjacent to the Allen Elizabethan and Angus Bowmer theaters on the Oregon Shakespeare Festival campus, 15 S. Pioneer St., Ashland. For a full lineup of entertainment, see osfashland.org/greenshow or call 541-482-4331.

Wednesday, July 23

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum: A variety of interactive science exhibits and programs are available at the museum, located at 1500 E. Main St., Ashland. The interactive museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is $12.50, $10.50 for ages 2 and older, and for 65 and older, and free for kids under age 2, $3 for SNAP/Oregon Trail card holders. Admission is $5 the first Sunday of every month; group discounts available. To purchase tickets or for more information, see scienceworksmuseum.org or call 541-482-6767.

Britt Kids Concert: Originally from Colombia, music therapist and early childhood educator Nathalia Palis will perform an outdoor concert at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 23, at The Children’s Museum of Southern Oregon, 413 W. Main St., Medford. Palis cites her South American heritage and devotion for bilingual education as driving forces behind the content she creates and her shows are specially designed for children and families with a sense of curiosity and a love for music and movement. The free “Britt Kids Concerts” are aimed at introducing children — ages 10 and younger — to music, dance, and the visual arts. For further details, see britt.org/britt-education or call 541-772-9922.

Yarnia: Children 8 and older, as well as adults, can learn to knit or crochet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Eagle Point library, 239 W. Main St. Supplies and instruction are provided. All levels welcome. For further details, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-826-3313.

Paws to Read: Young readers are invited to share a story with a trained and registered therapy dog at 3 p.m. every Wednesday, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St. For further details, including similar programs at other library branches, see jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Shae & Jenni: Singers Shae Celine and Jennifer Abdo will perform covers of popular music, jazz standards and more at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

Kelly & Ross: Singer-songwriter Ann Kelly and keyboardist Mark Ross will perform a blend of pop, jazz and blues at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. $5 cover; $18 cover includes dinner. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Comedy Improv Sessions: The Rogue Valley Improvers, led by Thomas Hartmann who trained with Second City Chicago, will hold free improvisational comedy practice from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays at the Medford library, 205 S. Central Ave. This group is neither affiliated or endorsed by JCLS. For further information, email forinfoman44@gmail.com.

Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra: The Southern Oregon Jazz Orchestra — an 18-piece big band — along with vocalist Dianne Strong-Summerhays will play music for listening and dancing in the style of Count Basie and Duke Ellington from 7 to 9 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at Grape Street Bar & Grill, 31 S. Grape St., Medford. See grapestreetbarandgrill.com or call 541-500-8881.

Comedy Open Mic: Bring your best jokes to the stage during a comedy open mic from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday at Chadwicks Pub, 2300 Biddle Road, Medford. Sign-ups begin at 6:15 p.m. Call 541-282-2122.

Thursday, July 24

Medford Growers Market: Fresh and organic seasonal produce, fresh-cut flowers, art and crafts, artisan foods and more are available from local farms and vendors from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 20, in Hawthorne Park, 501 E. Main St., corner of East Jackson and Hawthorne streets, Medford. For further details, including information about the organization’s SNAP Double Up Food Bucks program, see rvgrowersmarket.com.

Kaleidoscope Play and Learn: Discover how children learn through play and daily activities — singing songs, telling stories, creating art — from 10:30 to noon every Thursday, at the Ruch library, 7919 Highway 238, Jacksonville. Open to young children (ages 0-5), their family, and caregivers/parents. No pre-registration required. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-7438.

No Strings Attached Book Club: Adult readers can meet to discuss what they’re reading — recent reads, old favorites or anything in-between — from 3 to 4:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month, at the Jacksonville library, 340 W. C St., Jacksonville. See jcls.libcal.com or call 541-899-1665.

Victoria Lawton Diez: Singer and guitarist Victoria Lawton Diez will perform Spanish singer-songwriter folk songs and covers of American classics and modern indie tunes at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Irish Music: Hear live traditional Irish and Celtic music by a variety of local musicians from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. Admission is free. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Community Conversation: Revisit the book “The Little Prince,” and discuss the seemingly simple yet layered, luminous work — part fable, part spiritual from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com.

Danielle Kelly Soul Project: Singer Danielle Kelly, guitarist Paul Turnipseed, drummer Nick Kirby, bassist Richard Meyer and Gordon Greenley on sax will perform soul and oldies from Motown and neo-soul originals at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Red Lily Vineyards, 11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville. See redlilyvineyards.com or call 541-846-6800.

Jared Gutridge Duo: Acoustic guitarists and singers Jared Gutridge and Adrian Wright will perform a blend of indie rock and pop originals and covers at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Petty Thievery: Veteran musicians Bret Levick, Alice Di Micele, Gene Black, Matthew Kriemelman, Jeff Addicott and Mark Thomas will pay tribute to the songs of rock ‘n’ roll star Tom Petty during a family-friendly concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Pheasant Fields Farm, 1865 Camp Baker Road, Medford. Bring your own seating; pets are not allowed. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets are $25. For tickets and further details, see pheasantfieldsfarm.com or call 541-535-3873.

Boozy Bingo: Play free rounds of Bingo for prizes from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at Voodoo Martini, 106 S Grape St., Medford. See voodoomartinibar.com.

Ashland City Band: The community band, conducted by Alexander Gonzalez, will perform at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 14, in the Butler Band Shell in Ashland’s Lithia Park. The band will perform a variety of music, including marches, show tunes, orchestral transcriptions, novelties, featured soloists and original compositions. Pre-concert music will be offered at 6:15. Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or low-level chairs, as park bench seating has been removed.

Regina Spektor: Russian-Jewish-American singer-songwriter and pianist Regina Spektor will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway, the “Saturday Night Live” TV show and contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music. Her RIAA Gold-certified LP, “Begin to Hope,” got her nominated for a Grammy Award. Tickets are $69 for reserved seating, $64 for standing room only, $56 for lawn seating, and $46 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Comedy Open Mic: Bring your best jokes to the stage during a comedy open mic at 8 p.m. every Thursday at Rocky Tonk Saloon, 333 E Main St, Medford. Hosted by Jason Webb with music by Spud Dohm. Sign-ups begin at 7:30 p.m. For further details, see therockytonksaloon.com/concerts or call 541-973-2887.

Friday, July 25

Talent Evening Market: Find arts and crafts, prepared foods and more from local farms and vendors during the Talent Evening Market from 5 to 8:30 p.m. the fourth Friday of every month through Aug. 22, in Old Town Park, across from City Hall at the corner of Main and John streets, Talent. Live music will be performed by local artists. See talentbusinessalliance.org or email at TalentArtisansandGrowers@gmail.com.

Ambrose & Galfano: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose, along with guitarist and composer Jon Galfano, will perform a mix of original and classic rock tunes at 5 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Mitchell Brothers: Guitar and vocal duo the Mitchell Brothers will perform at 5 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Shybo Trio: Vocalist and guitarist Shybo Torres, drummer Orion Torres, and Rico Salas on saxophone and vocals will perform a broad variety of easy listening music at 5 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Trium Wines Tasting Room, 203 E. Main Street, Talent. See triumwines.com or call 541-625-9100.

Marshall Stack and Friends: Singer and guitarist Marshall Stack joined by others will perform American Folk tunes at 5 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Music on the Mountain: Portland-based electronica power trio Yak Attack — Dave Dernovsek on keys, bassist Rowan Cob, and drummer Nick Werth — will perform “organic electronica” at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 25, at the Mt. Ashland Lodge, 11 Mt. Ashland Ski Road, Ashland. Tickets are $15; doors open at 4:30 p.m. See mtashland.com/event-directory or call 541-482-2897.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Levick & Evoniuk: Singer and guitarist Bret Levick and dobro player Bob Evoniuk will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Mercy: The soul and rock band — singer Lynda Day, guitarist Dave Day, drummer Denny Carmassi, keyboard player Gary Nisbet and bassist Demian Norvell will perform at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 25, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Lynx Family Band: Five-piece indie rock band The Lynx Family Band — Cleo Lynx on vocals/ rhythm and bass guitar, Dream Lynx on vocals/ mandolin, Eve Lynx on vocals/ bass and rhythm guitars, Odin on vocals/ lead guitar and Love Lynx on drums — will perform original tunes at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

Simple Dreams: Five-piece Linda Ronstadt tribute band, Simple Dreams, will perform a special concert in tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Journey and Ronstadt at 6 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. The band is raising funds through Feeding America’s “Feeding Hearts & Souls” initiative. For every ticket sold, 10 meals will be donated to Rogue Valley food pantries. Tickets go on sale July 15. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

John Ivey: Guitarist and singer John Ivey will perform ‘80s pop, classic- and light rock at 6 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Nick & Shae: Multi-instrumentalist Nick Garrett-Powell and singer Shae Celine will perform covers of popular music and original songs in a variety of genres including jazz, pop and country at 6 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Tickets are $12. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Blue Lightning: This high-energy dance band — Sue Lundquist on keys and guitar, Rhonda Loftis on drums, Trish Cook, Dianne Strong-Summerhays on vocals, Crystal Reeves on vocals and electric violin, Dan Day on lead guitar and Cedric Buckingham on bass will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. Tickets are $15 at the door. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Chasing Keridwyn: Five-piece band Chasing Keridwyn will perform a mix of bluegrass, Americana, folk and country at 6 p.m. Friday, July 25, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Shelley Jones: Shelley Jones will perform covers of popular classic rock, R&B, pop, jazz standards, and originals at 6 p.m. Friday, July 25, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Highway Bound: The country music band featuring Erica Flynn on vocals, and guitarists Jimi Smith and Alex Detweiler, and drummer Paul Fredricks will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Rock N’ Ebnother: The band Rock N’ Ebnother will perform classic rock , soul and pop tunes at 7 p.m. Friday, July 25, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Central Point Movie Night: Central Point Parks and Recreation will screen family-friendly movies under the stars at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) on select Friday nights. On July 25, “Mufasa” will be shown at Bohnert Park, 525 Stone Pointe Drive, Central Point. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase from local vendors. Please note movies are subject to change. For further details, see centralpointoregon.gov or call 541-664-3321.

Dirtwire: Oakland, California-based electronic and multi-instrumental band Dirtwire will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 25, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. Dirtwire stands poised between ancient Mother Earth and modern technology, a blend of ethnomusicology and the psychedelic trance state, gut-bucket delta blues and what the band variously dubs “back-porch space cowboy blues, “swamptronica,” and electro-twang.” Free Creatures will open the show. Tickets are $46 for reserved seating, $44 for standing room only, $42 for lawn seating, and $32 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Comedy Club: Chadwick’s Sports Bar & Pub will host a comedy show from 8 to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the pub located at Rogue Regency Inn, 2300 Biddle Road, Medford. Admission is $15; must be 21 or older. Call 541-770-1234.

Saturday, July 26

Meadowlark Comic Con: The ninth annual pop culture and comic convention — Meadowlark Comic Con — will feature celebrities from different genres of entertainment, artists, cosplay and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 26-27, at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. Special guests include actress and director Joey Lauren Adams; actress Mikaela Hoover who will star as Cat Grant in the upcoming “Superman” film by James Gunn; Tom Choi, a South Korean-American actor, producer, director, and writer with hundreds of credits in TV, film and video games including “Mortal Kombat” and “Squid Game;” actor Dan Southworth, best known for his role in “Power Rangers Time Force;” actor Vic Chao, known for his work on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Ready Player One;” and comic book artists Luis Rivera and Robert “Floydman” Sumner and Tobe Daranouvong. Attendees can also shop from comic book, toy and art vendors, attend panels with celebrity Q-and-A sessions, play video games, compete in cosplay contests for prizes in kids and adult categories and more. Admission for both days is $25 in advance or $35 at the door; tickets for Saturday only are $15 in advance or $20 at the door; tickets for Sunday only are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children 12 and younger get in free with paying adult. Group pricing available. For tickets and further information see meadowlarkcomiccon.com.

Foster Dog Adoption: Friends of the Animals will have a number of their foster puppies and dogs available for adoption from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the last Saturday of every month at Rogue Valley Pet, 1205 Plaza Blvd., Central Point. All foster dogs and puppies will be vaccinated (initial doses), dewormed, spayed/neutered and microchipped (a permanent form of ID). Applications and adoption counseling will be available on site. If you live in a rental, please bring a copy of your lease agreement that shows you are allowed to have pets, what kind, how many, and if you have paid a pet deposit. A home inspection is necessary prior to finalizing an adoption. For additional information, see fotas.org/dog-adoption.

Calligraphy Guild: The local Calligraphy Guild meets at 10 a.m. the last Saturday of each month, except July and December, at The Artist Attic/ScrappyCraft, 511 N. Main St, Phoenix. The Guild, founded in 1975, is a nonprofit organization which aims to provide a forum for the study and critical practice of calligraphy through workshops, lectures and interchange of ideas and techniques. All skill levels welcome. For further information, see roguepens.org.

Phil Reed: Phil Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues and folk at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 26, at Red Lily Vineyards, 11777 Highway 238, Jacksonville. See redlilyvineyards.com or call 541-846-6800.

Phoenix Summer Concerts: Families, friends and neighbors can catch live music performed by local musicians from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Blue Heron Park, 4385 S. Pacific Highway, Phoenix. See travelphoenixoregon.com or call 541-622-3630.

Jeff Kloetzel: Singer, songwriter and guitar player Jeff Kloetzel will play an acoustic mix of pop, folk and soul, along with original songs at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Hopfinger Wishes: Beth Wishes and Jack Hopfinger will perform a variety of styles at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Nick Garrett Powell: Guitarist and singer Nick Garrett Powell, lead singer of the acoustic duo The Fret Drifters, will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Stone River Winery and Vineyard, 2178 Pioneer Road, Talent. See stonerivervineyards.com or call 541-631-9583.

Dr. Payne and the Remedy: Four-piece classic rock cover band Dr. Payne and the Remedy will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Pozitronics: Five-piece band, the Pozitronics, will perform a mix of R&B, blues and classic rock at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Dunbar Farms Rocky Knoll Winery, 2881 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See dunbarfarms.com or call 541-414-3363.

MVPs: The MVPs band will perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Dan Doshier & Friends: Guitarist and vocalist Dan Doshier and friends will perform old country and soft rock favorites spanning several decades at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Encore 5: Five-piece band — percussionist James “Jim” Doren, vocalist and percussionist Sheila Winn, guitarist William “Will” Conidi and bassist Mark Longshore — will perform a mix of originals and covers in multiple genres at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at South Stage Cellars, 125 S. Third St., Jacksonville. Reservations recommended. See southstagecellars.com or call 541-899-9120.

Ambrose & Galfano: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jen Ambrose, along with guitarist and composer Jon Galfano, will perform a mix of original and classic rock tunes at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Walkabout Brewing Co., 921 Mason Way, Medford. See walkaboutbrewing.com or call 541-734-4677.

Movies in the Park: Watch family-friendly movies at Rogue X, 901 Rossanley Drive, Medford. Movies begin at dusk (approximately 7 p.m.) on select Saturday evenings. On July 26, “Elf” will be shown. The event also features pre-show activities for kids, raffles and giveaways. Admission is free. See playmedford.com or call 541-447-2400.

Bryan Oliver: Guitarist Bryan Oliver will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Bella Union Restaurant, 170 W. California St., Jacksonville. See bellau.com or call 541-899-1770.

Comedy Show: Host Carl Lee, along with stand up comedians Nick Meier, Nic Lanier and Freeway Farrell will perform from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 26, at Mac’s Dinner, 21900 Highway 62, Shady Cove. Admission is $15 at the door. Call 541-878-7303.

Drive-In Movie Night: Mt. Ashland will hold a drive-in style screening of “Back to the Future” at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 26, in the parking lot outside at the Mt. Ashland Lodge, 11 Mt. Ashland Ski Road, Ashland. Tickets are $25 per car and are available online. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase. For further details or to purchase tickets, see mtashland.com/event-directory or call 541-482-2897.

Sunday, July 27

Medford Railroad Park: The outdoor train museum and park, at 799 Berrydale Ave., Medford, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of every month through Oct. 26. Visitors can learn about local train history, take a diesel train ride, see model railroad layouts, tour historical railroad equipment and exhibits and more. Admission is free, donations accepted. Refreshments are available for purchase. See Facebook.com/Medfordrailroadpark or call 541-613-1638.

Open Mic: Musicians, poets, comedians and other talented folks are invited to showcase their talents from 2 to 5 p.m. the fourth Sunday of every month at Dos Mariposas Vineyards & Lavender Farm, 3976 Bellinger Lane, Medford. All skill levels welcome. Sign-ups for a 10-minute time slot begins at 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. See dosmariposasvineyards.com or call 541-224-7881.

Nick & Shae: Multi-instrumentalist Nick Garrett-Powell and singer Shae Celine will perform covers of popular music and original songs in a variety of genres including jazz, pop and country at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Daisy Creek Vineyard, 675 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville. See daisycreekwine.com or call 541-613-5062.

Waylon Beeman: Guitarist Waylon Beeman will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Hummingbird Estate Winery, 1677 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See hummingbirdestate.com or call 541-930-2650.

Gil René: Solo acoustic artist Gil René will play a mix of well-known, sing-along cover songs and original tunes at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Pebblestone Cellars, 1670 Pioneer Road, Talent. See pebblestonecellars.biz or call 541-512-1655.

Dave Brendlinger: Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dave Brendlinger will perform folk, Americana and Bluegrass cover tunes and original songs at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Naumes Suncrest Winery, 1950 Suncrest Road, Talent. See naumessuncrestwinery.com or call 541-608-1755.

Fellman & Ruiz: Classical and flamenco guitarist Grant Ruiz and jazz guitarist Dan Fellman will join forces to perform at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Paschal Winery, 1122 Suncrest Road, Talent. See paschalwinery.com or call 541-535-7957.

Reverberays: Chico Cornell, Hefe Rodriguez, Guapo Chuzman, Fia Stone will perform a mix of classic instrumental surf rock and surf-inspired standards that feature vocals, as well as obscure covers and originals at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Rellik Winery and Alpaca Farm, 970 Old Stage Road, Central Point. See rellikwinery.com, find Rellik Winery on Facebook, or call 541-499-0449.

Phil Reed: Phil Reed, member of the Brothers Reed band, will perform original acoustic pop, blues and folk at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Del Rio Vineyards, 52 N. River Road, Gold Hill. Pets are not allowed during concerts. See delriovineyards.com or call 541-855-2062.

Connor Reese: Singer-songwriter Connor Reese will perform a blend of witty originals and quirky reimaginings of classic tunes at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at RoxyAnn Winery, 3285 Hillcrest Road, Medford. See roxyann.com or call 541-776-2315.

Classical Vespers: First Presbyterian Church will hold a free classical vespers concert at 5 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month at the First Presbyterian Church, 85 S. Holly St., Medford.On July 27 the Rogue Valley Brass Quintet — Bruce Dresser, Tom Dambly, Cynthia Hutton, Mark Eliot Jacobs and Jerry Ostermeier will perform. View watercolor paintings by Tracy Fredrickson in the Hallway Gallery. Admission is free; donations accepted. See firstpreschurchmedford.com or call 541-779-1711.

Waxin’ Moon: Musicians Rob Bremer and Julie Raefield will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Local Vines Wine Bar, 900 N. Haskell St., Suite A, Central Point. See localvineswinebar.com or call 541-840-3039.

John Johns: Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist and singer John Johns will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Callahan’s Mountain Lodge, 7100 Old Highway 99 S., Ashland. See callahanslodge.com/events or call 541-482-1299.

Over the Moon: Guitar and harmonica duo David Pinsky and Phil Newton will play original electric ‘60s-style Chicago blues at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at the Galice Resort, 11744 Galice Road, Merlin. See galice.com or call 541-476-3818.

Blue Lightning: This high-energy dance band — Sue Lundquist on keys and guitar, Rhonda Loftis on drums, Trish Cook, Dianne Strong-Summerhays on vocals, Crystal Reeves on vocals and electric violin, Dan Day on lead guitar and Cedric Buckingham on bass will perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at Belle Fiore Winery, 100 Belle Fiore Lane, Ashland. See bellefiorewine.com or call 541-552-4900.

Brothers Osborne: The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners, the Brothers Osborne — John and TJ Osborne — will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 27, at the Britt Pavilion, 350 S. First St., Jacksonville. The siblings took home their first Grammy Award in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance. They have been nominated for 12 Grammys, and won seven CMA awards, seven ACM trophies and received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019. Tickets are $109 for reserved seating, $99 for standing room only, $74 for lawn seating, and $64 for ages 12 and younger. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at britt.org, at the box office, 216 W. Main St., Medford, or by calling 800-882-7488. For further details see britt.org.

Monday, July 28

Pinsky & Phil: Guitar and harmonica duo David Pinsky and Phil Newton will play original ‘60s-style Chicago blues duets at 5 p.m. Monday, July 28, at DANCIN Vineyards, 4477 S. Stage Road, Medford. See dancin.com or call 541-245-1133.

AFC In the Park: Ashland Folk Collective will host musical and performance act Marchfourth in concert at 6 p.m. Monday, July 28, at the Butler Bandshell in Lithia Park, 150 Winburn Way, Ashland. Marchfourth’s shows feature a 13-piece band, dancers, acrobatics, stilt-walkers, and a diverse musical repertoire. Food trucks and a beer garden will open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. For further information, including the show’s theme, see ashlandfolkcollective.com.

Author Talk: Author and spiritual teacher Jenny C. Bell will talk about her new book “Spirit Crystals: Healing, Magic & Modern Rituals,” at 7 p.m. Monday, July 28, at Bloomsbury Books, 290 E. Main St., Ashland. Admission is free. Call 541-488-0029 or see bloomsburyashland.com .