Black market pot bust yields nearly 1,000 plants in rural Eagle Point; fines levied Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more JCSO photo 2/3 Swipe or click to see more JCSO photo 3/3 Swipe or click to see more JCSO photo

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a black market cannabis operation was taken down last week in rural Eagle Point, with nearly 1,000 plants seized and fines levied against landowners.

Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team detectives served a search warrant the morning of Thursday, July 10, in the 15200 block of Highway 62, where detectives seized approximately 988 illegal marijuana plants, 22 pounds of processed cannabis and $3,000 cash, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release.

One suspect was detained on scene, and charges of felony marijuana manufacture and possession are being referred to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, the release said.

“There was no licensing for any type of cannabis growing, handling or processing at this location,” authorities said.

IMET was assisted by Jackson County sheriff’s deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents, according to the release.

“During the search warrant, Jackson County Code Enforcement responded to the scene and issued a total of $15,000 in fines to the landowner. The fines were issued for violations related to failure to obtain land use approval for marijuana production, utilizing RV’s for dwelling purposes within a marijuana grow site, solid waste, an unpermitted second dwelling, and multiple unsafe and non-permitted electrical, mechanical, plumbing and structural installations,” the release noted.

The sheriff’s office said Oregon Water Resources Department Enforcement section Watermasters also responded to investigate the property’s water usage and issued a Notice of Violation to the responsible parties for the unlawful use and appropriation of groundwater for the cultivation of an unpermitted crop, authorities said. The violation is subject to both civil and criminal penalties, according to the release.

“While regulatory agencies investigate permitted cannabis operations, IMET is focusing on the black-market marijuana trade in the Rogue Valley,” the sheriff’s office said.

IMET is a multi-agency task force funded by a grant from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. The task force includes personnel from JCSO, Oregon State Police and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation remains open, with detectives working additional leads, the release said, noting no further information is available.