Jail log: Tuesday, July 15 Published 10:43 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Arrests

Organized retail theft — Tyler Zackery Gartin, 28, of the 2100 block of Brookhurst Street, Medford. Parole and probation officers arrested Gartin Monday on a charge of organized retail theft. Gartin was lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

Reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants — Jason Robert Nordmeyer, 44, of the 14400 block of 151st Street, Renton, Washington. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Nordmeyer Sunday on charges of reckless driving, reckless endangering, hit and run vehicle-property damage and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Nordmeyer was lodged in jail and released on his own recognizance.

Failure to report as a sex offender — Drew Michael Palmerton, 44, of the 2600 block of Cliffrose Circle, Medford. Medford police arrested Palmerton Monday on a charge of failure to report as a sex offender. Palmerton was lodged in jail and bailed out.

Failure to appear — Jennifer Darlene Paulson, 44, no known address. Ashland police arrested Paulson Monday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, aggravated harassment and resisting arrest. Paulson was lodged in jail and released on her own recognizance.

Burglary, aggravated theft — James Eric Roberts, 38, of the 5500 block of South Pacific Highway, Medford. Parole and probation officers arrested Roberts Monday on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Roberts was lodged in jail without bail.