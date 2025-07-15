LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No justification for proposed cuts to NPR, PBS Published 7:16 am Tuesday, July 15, 2025

I am feeling exceptionally hopeless today, being a life-long supporter of education, knowledge, libraries, and museums, now also to see the proposed decimation of National Public Radio and Center for Public Broadcasting funding.

For many rural areas these are the only reliable media sources of educational programming for children and nonpartisan news for anyone. There is no justification for this withdrawal of authorized, promised funds.

Their Nature and science programming is brilliant, international news keeps us from being narrow and insular, world music adds joy and beauty to our lives, interviews with creative people and comedians educate and delights.

Local history highlights all around Oregon on SOPBS are a pure joy and a gift to those of us fortunate enough to live in such a special place.

One man disagrees with this access and is punishing us all, and if his cancellation of funding passes, Congress will succeed in making our lives smaller and sadly, more ignorant.

Bonnie Johnson / Ashland