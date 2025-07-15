OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Astrophotography, bee diversity, Greenway trees and more Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

Learn how to take photographs of the night sky during a July 25 lecture in Ashland and a July 26 nighttime outing to Hyatt Lake. The events are hosted by the Friends of Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument.

Join Kyle Sullivan and other aspiring night sky photographers to capture images of the Milky Way and other features. Learn about key principles of astrophotography, including gear, applications, processing and finding a good location. Sullivan is a public affairs specialist with the Bureau of Land Management.

A free lecture is set for 6-7:30 p.m. July 25 at the Ashland Food Co-op, 300 N. Pioneer St. in Ashland. The meet-up at the lake begins at 8:30 p.m. July 26 and lasts until midnight. Meet at the Watchable Wildlife Area on the north shore of the lake, 7900 Hyatt Prairie Road. The best time for night sky photos starts around 10:30 p.m.

Participants may choose to drive home after the workshop or stay in the monument overnight. Sign up at www.cascadesiskiyou.org. Contact the organization at 541-378-3039.

Learn about bees during Friday lecture

Learn about the huge diversity of bee species in Oregon during a free lecture hosted by the Friends of Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument and set for 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at Ashland Food Co-op, 300 N. Pioneer St., Ashland.

Learn about basic bee biology, seasonality and the many habitats and structures that bees use for nesting, including how you can support them in your own yard.

Lecturer Amanda Huffman is a wildlife biologist for the Bureau of Land Management.

Sign up at http://bit.ly/4eSaBrS. Contact the organization at 541-378-3039.

Take a walk to see Greenway trees

Our Community Forestry is hosting a walk, dinner and presentation from 5-8 p.m. Friday starting at the Phoenix Plaza Civic Center, 220 N. Main St. in Phoenix. Walk to see 100 newly established trees along the Bear Creek Greenway and then stick around for a free community dinner, presentations and hands-on crafts for children.

The trees are climate resilient and integrated into a project with irrigation, mulch, fertilizer and structural pruning.

Register at http://bit.ly/40Ep2d2.

Get wise about wildlife

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Jackson County Parks and the Rogue River Watershed Council are presenting a series of free interpretive events called “Wildlife Wisdom” every Saturday through Aug. 16 in the campground amphitheater at Joseph Stewart State Recreation Area at Lost Creek Lake.

The presentations include “Under the Turtle Shell,” July 19; “Coats & Shoes: Animal Edition” (tracking), July 26; “Flying Mammals Unleashed” (bats), Aug. 2; Tracking Tails: pursuit of the wolfpack,” Aug. 9; and “Survival of the fish-est,” Aug. 16.

The presentations take place 10-11:30 a.m. except for the Aug. 2 presentation about bats, which takes place 7-8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/408Af5E.

Jackson County Fair runs through Sunday

The Jackson County Fair runs through Sunday at The Expo in Central Point, with 4H events, FFA activities, exhibits, a carnival and concerts.

Kids 12 and under get in free. Otherwise, entry is $16.80 if purchased online. Entry for all is free on Sunday.

Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are $45. Concert lawn seats are free with admission. Parking is $10, free on Sunday.

The Bear Creek Greenway past the fairgrounds will be closed to recreational users during the fair, although it remains open to fairgoers.

For details about the fair, visit attheexpo.com.

Learn about moths at nighttime event

Join the Pollinator Project Rogue Valley and others from 7-11 p.m. Saturday at The Crest at Willow-Witt to explore the world of moths.

This family-friendly event is an opportunity to connect with nature after dark, learn about moth diversity, participate in moth-centered activities and experience the Willow Witt Ranch, 658 Shale City Road, Ashland.

Moths will be attracted using light and sheet setups. Bring a flashlight, blanket, water, snacks, warm clothes, a notebook, camp chairs and any camping supplies if you stay the night. A donation of $20-$50 is requested but not required.

Register at https://thestatwillowwicrett.org.

Visit local farms and ranches during tour

The annual Rogue Valley Farm Tour is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at dozens of locations in Jackson and Josephine counties. Step behind the scenes and meet the farmers, ranchers, makers, cooks and others. For details, visit http://bit.ly/4nP0jN4.

Jacksonville center hosts camp

The Jacksonville Community Center is hosting an Eco Adventures camp along with Pollinator Project Rogue Valley on July 28-30 to explore the tiny pollinator creatures that help food systems and ecosystems function. The camp is for children ages 7-12 and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Cost $99. To register, visit https://bit.ly/4eDIn46.

Cities publish summer activity guides

The cities of Medford, Ashland and Central Point have published summer 2025 activities guides that include events, classes, outings and other activities.

View Medford’s guide at playmedford.com, Ashland’s guide at bit.ly/3Yjyhyi and Central Point’s guide at bit.ly/4dCBoIf.

