Virginia Mary Deason

Virginia (Ginnie) Mary Selle Deason passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 3, 2025. Known for her unwavering kindness, dancing spirit, and the grace with which she touched the lives of many. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 1, 1941. A Chicago girl from an Irish Catholic family, Ginnie was born with glitter in her veins and adventure in her soul. She attended the University of Iowa before joining the Peace Corp in 1963. She met her future husband, Jon, during Peace Corp training and both served in Colombia from 1963-1965, although they resided in separate villages and would not meet again until a chance encounter in San Francisco years later. Together, they were a love story, slow dancing in the living room and watching sunsets together. They traveled the world and spent part of each year in their beloved Mexico. Ginnie was a school teacher in Oakland, California before moving to Oregon. As she and Jon settled in southern Oregon and raised their family, Ginnie and her close friend, Ginny Post, opened a local bookshop, The Lion’s Tale, in the early 1970’s. They sold the bookshop in 1987 and she went on to became one of the original buyers for the Harry & David Country Store, helping to open new locations along the west coast. She would go on to work at Jackson & Perkins, the Medford Mail Tribune, develop educational programs at the Mary Phipps Center and teach English as a Second Language at Rogue Community College. She was also known as the “Peony Lady” at local Grower’s Markets for many years. On her children, she bestowed the gift of magic and wonder, unspoken acceptance and encouragement to be free, to be adventurous, to live and to make mistakes. To her grandchildren, she was Amma, and she made each day special, hiding treats in the kitchen drawer, orchestrating flashlight hunts and clock parades, and instilling the love of reading endless children’s books. Ginnie was the heart of her family—a steady source of wisdom and a leader in always showing and teaching kindness. She dedicated her life to helping others and found joy in lobbying for causes she believed in. She never missed a peace march. Her generosity, and tireless devotion to those she loved shaped every moment of her journey, while also shaping the journey of others. She was a character of charm, always dancing and following the music in her heart. She is survived by her husband, Jon Deason, daughter, Erin Deason Carpenter (Barry), son, Kelly Deason (Jennifer Heitz), niece/daughter Maureen Befford (Mike), and grandchildren Lauren and Paige Carpenter and Carter Deason who will carry forward her strong values, stories, and the unforgettable memories they shared. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Jon Deason. A celebration of Ginnie’s life will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 11:00am – 2:00pm at South Stage Cellars, located at 125 S. 3rd St., Jacksonville, Oregon. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance and celebration. Donations in Ginnie’s name may be made to CASA of Jackson County, Inc. or by purchasing a children’s book and leaving it in a local Little Library.