ACCESS opens cooling shelter in Medford for 100-plus degree temperatures Published 12:48 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Community action agency ACCESS has opened a cooling shelter in Medford due to the high temperatures in the Rogue Valley.

The shelter will be open from 12:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Located at 332 W. Sixth St., the cooling shelter will provide free snacks and cold drinks for anyone who visits, and pets are welcome. People may come and go as they please.

Temperatures in Medford are expected to rise as high as 103 degrees by late afternoon and will stay over 90 degrees throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

For people seeking updates on the cooling shelter via text notification, text MED4SHELTERS to 888777.

To volunteer or contribute and help ACCESS, email volunteer@accesshelps.org or visit accesshelps.org.