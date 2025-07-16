Highland Fire near Prineville reaches 75% containment Published 9:50 am Wednesday, July 16, 2025

The Highland Fire burning south of Prineville is now 75 percent contained and remains at 719 acres as crews continue mop up operations and containment efforts around the fire perimeter.

The fire began on Saturday, about 6 miles southeast of Prineville in Juniper Canyon. Crook County fire officials deemed the fire to be human-caused, and officials are investigating.

As the weather was expected to be warmer and drier Wednesday, with temperatures around 90 degrees and humidity levels between 13 and 18 percent, crews were prepared for a chance of smoke or trees torching the inside the fire perimeter.

All evacuation levels have been reduced to Level 1-Be ready and Level 2-Be Set, and are expected to remain at these levels for the next couple of days, according to the interagency organization Central Oregon Fire Information.

As fire personnel continue to work inside and around the fire perimeter, Crook County fire officials are asking the public to reduce speeds when driving in work areas and be cautious of heavy machinery and crews along the roadways.