Jackson County sheriff’s deputies search for missing 73-year-old Gold Hill man Published 3:15 pm Wednesday, July 16, 2025

From Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. 3:10 p.m.: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is searching for a man missing out of Gold Hill since the evening of July 14. Roland “Rolly” Renfro left his house in the 1500 block of Rogue River Highway in Gold Hill and was last seen driving east in his Silver 2015 Ford F-350 with a personalized license plate of ELK-RNR. The truck is pictured but did not have the trailer attached when he left his residence.

Roland is described as a 73-year-old man with fair skin, standing 6’1” tall, weighing 320 lbs., bald with hazel eyes. He is accompanied by his small pug/terrier mix dog.

Roland has existing medical issues which require daily medications and it is unknown if he has those with him. He frequents the outdoors and is likely in a rural part of Jackson County.

JCSO, Family, and friends have searched the Gold hill/Butte Falls/Prospect areas and have been unable to locate him or his vehicle. If you see Roland or his vehicle, call ECSO Non-Emergency Dispatch at (541) 776-7206 and reference JCSO Case 25-3740.

From JCSO news release July 16, 2025